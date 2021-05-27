Sidney High School 2021 class honors Cameron Owen

Cameron Owen was in eighth grade when he lost his life in October 2016 due to a four-wheel accident in Hamburg.

This year, Cameron would have been a senior attending Sidney School and would have been an honored graduate from class 2021.

To honor Cameron's memory, his classmates asked to have an empty chair decorated with a cap and gown at the commencement.

Cameron Lee Owen was born on Sept. 13, 2002, in Omaha. He is the son of Randy Allen and Lora Lea (Gubser) Owen.

He attended school in Hamburg and was active in the Washington P.E.P. 4-H Club, and he participated in football, wrestling, and cross country. His obituary notes that Cameron loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed fishing, camping, kayaking, scuba diving, mushroom hunting, boating, welding, and four-wheeling.

In 2018, the Owen family created the Cameron Owen Washington P.E.P 4-H scholarship named for Cameron and his 4-H club in Hamburg.

The scholarship is awarded each year to a Fremont County 4 H member who must be enrolled in a post-secondary education program.

During the graduation ceremony, last Sunday, the class and the people present observed a minute of silence in honor of Cameron.

Afterward, one of the students went to Cameron's family, to whom he presented a rose. The entire class stood up to applaud his memory.