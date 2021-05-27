Sidney grads’ resilience recognized

Just over a year after entering lockdown, the class of 2021 from Sidney’s high school had its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.

The graduates were recognized for their hard work since the pandemic began and how they were able to overcome and achieve this day.

Superintendent Tim Hood, in his welcome speech, recognized the class of 2021 as one of the most resilient since they have had to go through different situations, which has even made them stronger than previous classes.

Eight students were recognized for completing at least 40 hours of community service learning: Tanley Bebout, Payton Bruce, Chloe Burge, Jenna Hendrix, Tyler Hensley, Alexis Massey, Donavon Racine, and Jolie Sheldon.

Lily Johnson, Alexis Massey, Donavon Racine, and Jolie Sheldon were recognized for academic success.

Principal Kimberly Payne recognized Class Top Scholars Payton Bruce, Jenna Hendrix, Tia McClane, Zachary Sheldon, and Leighton Whipple.

Hamburg Reporter congratulates the graduating class of 2021.

Jonathan Adkisson

Cheyenne Anderzhon

Tanley Bebout

Damin Brayman

Payton Bruce

Chloe Burge

Isaiah Carpenter

Brett Clark

Camden Deiber

Jenna Hendrix

Tyler Hensley

Braidy Hutt

Lily Johnson

Bryaint Kingery

Dusty Lester

Ethan Mace

Alexis Massey

Tia McClane

Reagan Nicholas

Steven Oakes

Kenneth Osborn

Chase Price

Donavon Racine

Jacie Schoville

Ashton Sheldon

Jolie Sheldon

Zachary Sheldon

Colton Smith

Paige Smith

Landon Studey

JosephThompson

Leighton Whipple