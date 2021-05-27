Sidney grads’ resilience recognized
Just over a year after entering lockdown, the class of 2021 from Sidney’s high school had its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.
The graduates were recognized for their hard work since the pandemic began and how they were able to overcome and achieve this day.
Superintendent Tim Hood, in his welcome speech, recognized the class of 2021 as one of the most resilient since they have had to go through different situations, which has even made them stronger than previous classes.
Eight students were recognized for completing at least 40 hours of community service learning: Tanley Bebout, Payton Bruce, Chloe Burge, Jenna Hendrix, Tyler Hensley, Alexis Massey, Donavon Racine, and Jolie Sheldon.
Lily Johnson, Alexis Massey, Donavon Racine, and Jolie Sheldon were recognized for academic success.
Principal Kimberly Payne recognized Class Top Scholars Payton Bruce, Jenna Hendrix, Tia McClane, Zachary Sheldon, and Leighton Whipple.
Hamburg Reporter congratulates the graduating class of 2021.
Jonathan Adkisson
Cheyenne Anderzhon
Tanley Bebout
Damin Brayman
Payton Bruce
Chloe Burge
Isaiah Carpenter
Brett Clark
Camden Deiber
Jenna Hendrix
Tyler Hensley
Braidy Hutt
Lily Johnson
Bryaint Kingery
Dusty Lester
Ethan Mace
Alexis Massey
Tia McClane
Reagan Nicholas
Steven Oakes
Kenneth Osborn
Chase Price
Donavon Racine
Jacie Schoville
Ashton Sheldon
Jolie Sheldon
Zachary Sheldon
Colton Smith
Paige Smith
Landon Studey
JosephThompson
Leighton Whipple