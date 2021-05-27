Memorial Day at Hamburg

Veronica Barreto

The city of Hamburg is getting ready for Memorial Day and below are some of the activities for that day.

On Monday, May 31, the Hamburg American Legion will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony at Hamburg City Park at 9 a.m.

Mt. Olive's annual Memorial Day Tea will be held on Monday, May 31, at Mt. Olive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drive through or seating outside.

Mt. Zion Utterback Cemetery Association is having their annual Chicken Dinner on May 30, from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The menu is fried chicken, cheesy potatoes, green bean casserole and chocolate cake. Pick up and carry out.