Highway 2 bridge work to start June 1

Hamburg Reporter

Weather permitting, work will begin June 1 on the N-2 Missouri River Bridge in Nebraska City, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Cramer and Associates, Inc., of Grimes Iowa, has the $496,728 contract.

Work includes replacement of expansion joints, curb, and pier repairs.

There will be head-to-head traffic on the project in either eastbound or westbound lanes based on project phasing.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.