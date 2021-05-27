Ernst’s office staff will visit Fremont County

Hamburg Reporter

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) has announced that her office will be holding traveling office hours in all 99 counties across Iowa at different times during the month of June to provide assistance with casework for constituents.

Please note that Senator Ernst will not be at the traveling office hours.

Representatives from Sen. Ernst's office will be in Fremont County from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the Hamburg City Hall, 1201 Main St., to assist with problems or questions about issues involving Social Security, veterans’ benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues, and other federal programs.