Hamburg Reporter

Cowboy Church on the Square will take place on Sunday, June 13, on the south side of the courthouse in Clarinda.

Grilling by the Page County Cattleman begins at 5 p.m.

Musical performances will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The Clarinda Cowboy Church Band will welcome Sarah Davison and High Road, Nashville, Tenn.

A freewill offering will be collected. Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs. This is a family-friendly event. Alcohol is not permitted.

In the event of rain, the event will take place at Wibholm Hall at the fairgrounds.