Senators to host service academy open house

Hamburg Reporter

Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) will host a U.S. Service Academy Virtual Open House on the evenings of Monday, May 24 and Tuesday, May 25.

This will be an opportunity for Iowa students and their families to learn more about the five military service academies including the application and nomination processes.

Event details are as follows:

WHO: Academy Nomination Coordinators for Sens. Grassley and Ernst, representatives and recently commissioned academy graduates from all five U.S. Service Academies;

WHAT: U.S. Service Academy Virtual Open House;

WHEN: Monday, May 24, and Tuesday, May 25, from 6 to 8 p.m.; and

WHERE: Connect via zoom at https://usafa-admissions.zoom.us /j/96982377768 or by calling 1-312-626-6799 and entering Meeting ID: 969 8237 7768.

The Academy Nomination Coordinators for Grassley and Ernst will provide an overview of the congressional nomination process and application requirements.

They will be available to answer questions throughout the open house.

Representatives and recently commissioned academy graduates from the Air Force Academy, the Coast Guard Academy and the Military Academy at West Point will provide presentations on academy life and the application process on Monday, May 24.

The Naval Academy and the Merchant Marine Academy will provide presentations on Tuesday, May 25.

Representatives from all the academies will be present both nights to answer questions from Iowans in a live Q&A.

Every year, Grassley and Ernst each select 10 individuals to nominate to the Military, Air Force, Naval and Merchant Marine academies.

More information on Grassley’s nomination application is available at https://www.grassley.senate.gov/services/academy-nominations.

Information on Ernst’s nomination application is available at https://www.ernst. senate.gov/public/index.cfm/academy-nominations.

For Iowans seeking to attend an academy in 2022, the deadline to complete and submit applications is Oct. 20.