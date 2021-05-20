Following are summaries of recent Fremont County Board of Supervisors meetings:

May 7: Approved the purchase of two pickup trucks for the road department from Deery;

Approved hiring Joni Laughlin as a legal assistant for the Fremont County Attorney’s Office;

Approved hiring Tammie Marie Langfelt as a part-time jailer for the Fremont County Sheriff’s Department; and

Approved hiring Jacob Tyler Bateman as a full-time jail for the Fremont County Sheriff’s Department.

April 28: Signed an agreement with HGM Associates for on-call construction services;

Passed a resolution setting salaries for supervisory and non-union personnel in the secondary roads department.

Salaries are as follows: maintenance superintendent: $25.66 per hour; administrative assistant, $21.63 per hour; assistant to engineer, $31.21 per hour; engineer, $100,945 annually; and

Approved signing a 3-year lease for phone service with Windstream with voice over IP system, pending approval of lease by county attorney.

April 21: Approved preparation plans for the Rural Housing Readiness Assessment through Iowa State University.

Thanks to grant funds, the cost to Fremont County will be $500, instead of $5,000; and

Approved a purchase agreement with Mills County to acquire K9 Danken after Danken’s handler resigned from the Mills County Sheriff’s Office.

April 14: Discussed the future of the Iowa Welcome Center on Highway 2.

Current plans call for the center to reopen after the road construction project is completed; and

Approved the renewal of the Class C liquor license, outdoor service, and Sunday sales for Whiskey Springs.

April 7: Approved the annexation of 1401 W. Sheridan, Shenandoah. This 1.86-acre property is the site of a planned Section 42 senior housing project;

Heard a request from Peg Clark of Hamburg Hometown Pride to level a mound of dirt located at the entrance to the Lewis and Clark Trail in Hamburg; and

Heard an update from Alexsis Fleener with SWIPCO on the East Nishnabotna Watershed project.

Expenses to date are $816,050 and are broken down as follows:

Watershed plans: $200,000

Models and sensors: $229,125

Engineering: $310,204

Construction and related expenses: $56,841.22

Administrative: $19,883

CDBG funds remaining for the project: $1,026,616

Official board meetings are held every Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the board room of the Fremont County Courthouse in Sidney. Meetings are open to the public.

To be placed upon the board agenda, either email agenda@co.fremont.ia.us or call the auditor’s office at 712-374-2031.