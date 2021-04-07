COVID-19 cases fall in Iowa

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Iowa reported 3,648 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 7.2% in the previous week . Then, 3,929 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 were reported.

Iowa ranked 23rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week the United States added 442,981 reported cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.1% from the week before. Across the country, 25 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Many states did not report cases on Easter. That will make some state-to-state comparisons inaccurate, and also some in-state week-to-week comparisons inaccurate.

Across Iowa, cases fell in 49 counties, with the best declines in Polk, Dallas and Lee counties.

Iowa ranked 24th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 32% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 30.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows.

In the week ending Friday, Iowa reported administering another 202,752 vaccine doses, compared to 176,579 the week before that. In all, Iowa reported it has administered 1,605,295 doses.

Within Iowa, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Dickinson, Emmet and Clay counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Polk County, with 639 cases; Scott County, with 397 cases; and Pottawattamie County, with 197. Weekly case counts rose in 43 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Dubuque, Pottawattamie and Linn counties.

In Iowa, 97 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 50 people were reported dead.

A total of 353,362 people in Iowa have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 5,822 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 30,706,126 people have tested positive and 555,001 people have died.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.