COVID-19 cases surge 35.5% in Iowa

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Iowa in the week ending Sunday, rising 35.5% as 3,929 cases were reported. The previous week had 2,899 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Iowa ranked 20th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week the United States added 442,676 reported cases of coronavirus, an increase of 16.2% from the week before. Across the country, 34 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Within Iowa, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Dickinson, Emmet and Clay counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Polk County, with 802 cases; Scott County, with 394 cases; and Woodbury County, with 187. Weekly case counts rose in 60 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Scott, Polk and Lee counties.

Iowa ranked 17th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 29.9% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 28.2%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows.

In the week ending Sunday, Iowa reported administering another 186,425 vaccine doses, compared to 187,839 the week before that. In all, Iowa reported it has administered 1,488,820 doses.

Across Iowa, cases fell in 30 counties, with the best declines in Wapello, Woodbury and Poweshiek counties.

In Iowa, 50 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 34 people were reported dead.

A total of 349,714 people in Iowa have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 5,725 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 30,262,377 people have tested positive and 549,335 people have died.