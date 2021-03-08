New COVID-19 cases continue to drop across state

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Iowa reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,207 new cases. That's down 13.4% from the previous week's toll of 3,705 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Iowa ranked 27th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week the United States added 420,773 reported cases of coronavirus, a decrease of 10.7% from the week before. Across the country, 13 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Across Iowa, cases fell in 53 counties, with the best declines in Polk, Jasper and Dubuque counties.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

Within Iowa, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Wayne, Allamakee and O'Brien counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Polk County, with 619 cases; Scott County, with 148 cases; and Woodbury County, with 138. Weekly case counts rose in 42 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Wayne, O'Brien and Allamakee counties.

In Iowa, 87 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 135 people were reported dead.

A total of 339,672 people in Iowa have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 5,558 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 28,999,273 people have tested positive and 525,036 people have died.