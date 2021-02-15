COVID-19 cases fall in Iowa

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Iowa reported 4,668 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 9.9% in the previous week . Then, 5,182 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 were reported.

Iowa ranked No. 31 among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week the United States added 632,914 reported cases of coronavirus, a decrease of -22.9% from the week before. Across the country, 3 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Across Iowa, cases fell in 64 counties, with the best declines in Polk, Linn and Story counties.

The share of Iowa test results that came back positive was 26.2% in the latest week, compared with 26.4% in the week before, a USA TODAY Network analysis of COVID Tracking Project data shows. In the latest week, 12,831 tests were administered; a week earlier, that figure was 14,473. Experts say it is important to look at the share of tests that come back positive, not just case counts, to get a better idea of whether the rate of new infections is changing or if differences in testing are playing a role.

The World Health Organization says places should be conducting enough tests to have fewer than 5% coming back positive. Places where the percentage is higher could struggle to complete contact tracing soon enough to prevent spread of the virus.

Within Iowa, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Adair, Page and Wapello ​counties​. Adding the most new cases overall were Polk County, with 915 cases; Scott County, with 237 cases; and Linn County, with 231. Weekly case counts rose in 31 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Wapello, Page and Jasper counties.

In Iowa, 128 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 207 people were reported dead.

A total of 329,258 people in Iowa have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 5,236 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 27,640,282 people have tested positive and 485,336 people have died.