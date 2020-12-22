Iowa COVID-19 cases holding steady

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Iowa reported 11,950 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Saturday, from 11,624 the week before of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Iowa ranked No. 34 among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week the United States added 1,512,372 reported cases of coronavirus, an increase of 1.3% from the week before. Across the country, 17 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Within Iowa, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Lucas, Buena Vista and Hancock counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Polk County, with 1,950 cases; Scott County, with 648 cases; and Linn County, with 546. Weekly case counts rose in 53 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Polk, Linn and Marion counties.

The share of Iowa test results that came back positive was 32.8% in the latest week, compared with 37.3% in the week before, a USA TODAY Network analysis of COVID Tracking Project data shows. In the latest week, 24,443 tests were administered; a week earlier, that figure was 24,853. Experts say it is important to look at the share of tests that come back positive, not just case counts, to get a better idea of whether the rate of new infections is changing or if differences in testing are playing a role.

The World Health Organization says places should be conducting enough tests to have fewer than 5% coming back positive. Places where the percentage is higher could struggle to complete contact tracing soon enough to prevent spread of the virus.

Across Iowa, cases fell in 44 counties, with the best declines in Henry, Scott and Jackson counties.

In Iowa, 324 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Saturday. In the week before that, 526 people were reported dead.

A total of 266,959 people in Iowa have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 3,532 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 17,655,591 people have tested positive and 316,159 people have died.