New Life Church begins services today at Hamburg

A new church opens its doors today in Hamburg and will feature a series of services through the weekend.

New Life Church of Fremont County, located at 1909 Park St., in Hamburg, is under the leadership of Pastor Chris Staley.

Services will be today at 7 p.m., followed by Friday service at 7 p.m., a Saturday cook out at 4 p.m. followed by a service at 5 p.m., and a meet the pastor coffee and donuts from 10 to 10:30 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m.

The New Life Church is a new church plant with roots in the Greater Heights Baptist Church out of Cumming, Ga. Greater Heights is planning five church plants of which the Hamburg church is the fourth.

Ministers from other three church plants will lead services at Hamburg during New Life’s opening series of services. The other three churches are located at Vidalia, Ga., Minneapolis, Kan., and Belleville, Kan.

Also featured in the series of services will be evangelist Rickey Fields.

Pastor Staley said the New Life Church of Fremont County will not be claiming a denomination. The church is standing on the word of God as its sole authority.

“That gives us the authority to stand on the ground on which we stand,” Staley said.

In terms of services going forward after this week, Pastor Staley said the New Life Church of Fremont County would meet on Sundays with congregants meeting the pastor for coffee and donuts from 10:30 to 10:50 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m. In the coming weeks, Pastor Staley said a youth service would be added on Sunday evenings for children ages through 18 years.

Pastor Staley has been doing the work of the church in Hamburg since early in 2020 as New Life got ready to officially open. Staley said the church has been active in helping the area food bank and also ministering to people of the community.

The feedback, Staley said, has been very positive.

“We have had a lot of people who said they’re coming to church. They have been looking for a church,” said Pastor Staley.

Just recently, Pastor Staley was asked by the family of Zach Shelly to minister at Zach’s funeral in Hamburg. The service was a large one with 300-plus people in attendance representing as many as five communities.

Pastor Staley there were three professions of faith due to that service.

The church looks forward to growth in Hamburg. Pastor Staley said renovations at the church building have been completed. Those renovations represent round one as the church will likely seek to further improve their new building. As the church becomes active, Pastor Staley said those improvement projects will be planned.

At this point, the church is focused on creating a positive atmosphere. Pastor Staley said many have commented that is taking place. People who have visited the church have commented that it is a comfortable place and that they want to join with what the church is doing because they can feel the presence of the Lord there.