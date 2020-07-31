Fremont County COVID-19 cases rise to 29

Hamburg Reporter

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Fremont County Public Health have identified 2 additional cases of COVID-19 in the county. The new cases consist of two adults (18-40 years.) Fremont County now has a total of 29 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

Fremont County has had 625 residents tested for COVID-19. Of those, 596 were negative.

Twenty-nine residents received positive test results, and 21 of those cases are still under investigation. No one has been hospitalized in the county because of COVID-19.

As a reminder, symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever (100.0 or greater) and shortness of breath. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you should call your health care provider before going into the office and follow their guidance. We also recommend taking the online TestIowa assessment at https://www.testiowa.com/en. This webpage will guide you through a series of questions to help determine your current risk level and evaluate your need for testing. If testing is recommended it will also assist you with making a testing appointment at one the TestIowa locations.

For current information on COVID-19 and a further breakdown of Fremont County cases, visit the coronavirus webpage at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/ and follow the department on Facebook at @IowaDepartmentOfPublicHealth and on Twitter at @IAPublicHealth.

NOTE: Iowa Code Chapter 22 prohibits the release of information that could lead to the identification of an individual or facility. Fremont County Public Health is following Iowa law by not releasing information such as the town where an individual lives. Some states have different confidentiality laws; regardless, information related to where an individual lives or has visited is not essential in protecting the public’s health during the COVID-19 outbreak.