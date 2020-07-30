Chloe Burge will represent county on state 4-H council

Hamburg Reporter

Forty Iowa youth are beginning their new terms as State 4-H Council members.

These young leaders will serve as ambassadors for the 4-H Youth Development program throughout the state and in their local counties.

“As advocates for the Iowa 4-H program, State 4-H Council members gain a variety of life skills including communication, leadership and professionalism,” said Haley Jones, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach 4-H youth program specialist.

To be considered for the State 4-H Council, each candidate had to go through a selective process focused on how well they communicate their leadership and communication skills, as well as their potential to contribute as a part of a large group.

Members also submitted a written application and then participated in face-to-face interviews with a panel of 4-H mentors.

State 4-H Council members are responsible for organizing and implementing the annual Iowa 4-H Youth Conference, which brings over 700 high school students to Iowa State University’s campus for three days in June.

These individuals also serve at the Iowa State Fair and other Iowa 4-H events, visit counties to encourage other 4-H’ers to get involved with state and national 4-H opportunities, and coordinate, promote and oversee the 4-H’ers for 4-H fundraising campaign.

“State Council has given me experiences and taught me life lessons that will prepare me for the ‘real’ world. I have learned the importance of being a good role model and a good leader, and hope to further develop these skills,” explained Rebekah Craighton, who represents Franklin County and will be serving her second term on the State Council.

“During our first retreat last June, I learned how to act professionally as a State 4-H Council member while serving both my home county and my ambassador counties,” said Craighton.

Council members attend multiple retreats throughout the year concentrated on developing leadership, civic engagement, communication and personal life skills, while also providing opportunities to work as a team and make friends.

The State 4-H Council members represent all parts of Iowa.

They work to give back to their communities and help 4-H Youth Development best serve the youth of Iowa.

Council members from the southwest area are Emily Plagman, Cass County; Chloe Burge, Fremont County; Claire Hennessy, Harrison County; Justin Wells, Mills County; Austen David, Taylor County; Lindsey Jennett, Taylor County; Noah Johnson, Taylor County.

Council members from the northwest area are Michelle Anderson, Buena Vista County; Paige Roberts, Buena Vista County; Kristina Goth, Cherokee County; Cadence Koenigs, Monona County; Aliza Woodford, Palo Alto County; Regan Peters, Plymouth County; Logan Blum, Sac County; Logan Pickhinke, Sac County; Jacob McGowan, Woodbury County.

Council members from the southeast area are Ashley Yedlik, Johnson County; Britt Bowersox, Johnson County; Elly Holubar, Johnson County; Madison Craig, Johnson County; Jorge Boland, Linn County; Jayce Reed, Monroe County; Josiah Westercamp, Van Buren County; Roy Carter, Washington County.

Council members from the central area are Ella Hommel, Grundy County; Jake Lahr, Hamilton County; Brayden Weldon, Polk County; Grace Johnson, Polk County; Dillon Hanlon, Story County; Emma Alstott, Webster County.

Council members from the northeast area are Diana Davison, Allamakee County; Julia Deppe, Bremer County; Natalie Marr, Chickasaw County; Holly Schmitt, Winneshiek County.

Council members from the north central area are Rebekah Craighton, Franklin County; Aneisha Sritharan, Humboldt County; Cecelia Hill, Worth County; Hannah Lanphere, Worth County; Kelsie Kinne, Worth County; Tianna Charlson, Worth County.