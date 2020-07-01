Hamburg Library features selection of books, movies

By Nancy Middaugh

A service provided by the Hamburg Public Library that may not be thought about as often as books is loaning DVDs. The library has a wide variety of family oriented movies which can be checked out with a library card.

Although books are checked out for three weeks, the loan time on movies is one week.

The DVD cabinet has seen a few new additions in the past weeks as well. . Additions include “Little Women,” “I Still Believe,” and “Just Mercy.” Added from the Fast & Furious productions are “Fast & Furious,” “Fast & Furious 6,” “The Fate of the Furious,” and “Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw.” Other options are “Jumanji” featuring Robin Williams as well as “Jumanji: The Next Level” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” featuring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart.

On the book shelves, too, patrons have additional novels from which to choose.

In “Daddy’s Girls” by Danielle Steel, meet three young women raised on a sprawling California ranch by their widowed father and experience the family turmoil when he suddenly dies.

The paper trail he left behind reveals more than the three ever realized about their complex, domineering father.

“Private beach, perfect view, seven murders” is the catch phrase on the cover of a new thriller by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois. From page one of “The Summer House,” the reader becomes hooked on what transpires during and after a nighttime mass murder.

Young adult fiction selections have been broadened with the addition of “The Cellar” by Natasha Preston.

Written for ages 12-17, it is a realistic horror story of a young woman abducted and held with three other girls in a cellar. Also new is “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” by Holly Jackson.

Investigating a five-year old murder-suicide as a senior project, Pip puts her own life in danger as she digs around for answers in this nail-biting mystery.

Avi has released a new title in his animal fantasy series for middle grade readers. In “Ragweed & Poppy,” discover the story of how these two beloved mice first met.

The library has also added several books in the junior section related to animals including “State Birds” (Singer), “Kangaroos” (Murray), “Penguins” (Simon), “Elephants (Simon), “Big Cats” (Simon), “Koalas” (Marsh), and “Bears” (Stirling).

If you are looking for a new recipe to try, the Hamburg Public Library has several shelves of cookbooks. A new one by Wanda E. Brunstetter is a collection of over 200 recipes for simple and hearty meals as well as advice and stories.

In “Amish Friends Farmhouse Favorites Cookbook,” you can find recipes for Birthday Cake Popcorn, Green Tomato Cake, and Honey Garlic Ribs along with household tips from brass polish to rabbit repellent.

The library continues to operate on a limited schedule. The doors are open to patrons Monday 1 to 6, Wednesday 12 to 5, and Thursday 12 to 5.

The staff will happily provide curb service to anyone who prefers to telephone or email book requests.

Free eBooks are accessible with library cards as well.