Reading is an adventure

Hamburg Reporter

At the Library with Nancy Middaugh

Reading for children shouldn’t be something they do only from September through May. At the Hamburg Public Library, we like to think of reading as a year round adventure.

Although the library does have books that meet AR requirements, we suggest that the summer months might be a good time to discover new authors, new styles and new genres.

The library has dozens of board books which are just right for little hands. For instance, toddlers can discover dinosaurs in “Dinosaurs, Dinosaurs” (Barton), learn rhymes with “My Sunny Day, Any Day Nursery Rhyme Book” (Beers), or sing along with “Wheels on the Bus” (Raffi). You can introduce children to numbers in “One, Two, Three!” (Boynton), colors with “My Very First Book of Colors” (Carle), and letters via “Miss Spider’s ABC” (Kirk).

The letter “E” marks hundreds of picture books and easy books by authors from Aardema (“Borreguita and the Coyote”) to Zullo (“Little Bird”). A few of the newest options are “Grumpy Monkey” (Lang), “Swatch: the Girl Who Loved Color” (Denos), “The Lost Little Bird” (McPhail), “Sun Flower Lion” (Henkes), “The Dinky Donkey” (Smith), and “Motor Mouse Delivers” (Rylant).

A sampling of other easy books include stories of family, history, science and animals. Examples are “Gifts of the Spirit: Caring” (Berenstain), “Prairie Days” (MacLachlan), “My Friend Earth” (MacLachlan), “Wind Energy” (Felix), and “Cozy” (Brett).

There are also chapter books specifically for pre-level 1 to level 3 beginning readers.

They are grouped together for easy access. Another series of paperbacks emphasizes particular phonetic sounds to help beginning readers.

Moving to junior books, readers can select from many titles in a series of books like Magic Tree House (Osborne), Little House on the Prairie (Wilder), Goosebumps (Stine), or A Series of Unfortunate Events (Snicket). There are also the Middle School Novels by Patterson, the Seventh Tower series by Nix, Warriors by Hunter, My Weird School books by Gutman and the Artemis Fowl series by Colfer.

Standalone junior fiction selections were recently expanded with “bear bottom” which is another funjungle novel by Stuart Gibbs begging to be solved and “The Ickabog” which is an original fairy tale by J. K. Rowling and illustrated by children. “If We Were Giants” is a fantasy by Dave Matthews, while “Little Bird” is a classic novel of friendship and belonging by Cynthia Voigt. Kevin Henkes shares more about his title character in “Billy Miller Makes a Wish.”

Graphic novels, too, are popular reading options. Everyone is familiar with “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” books by Kinney and the Dog Man series by Pilkey. “The Curse of the Cheese Pyramid” and “Lost Treasure of the Emerald Eye” (Stilton) are both level 3.7 adventures of words and drawings. In his Hazardous Tales series Nathan Hale explores American history from the Alamo to World War II.

Remember, too, the library has three STEM-themed backpacks to loan which include books, games and DVDs.

Encourage your children to continue their adventures in reading through the public library this summer.