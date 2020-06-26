The Burlington High School softball team pounded out 22 hits and scored 17 runs in a Southeast Conference doubleheader sweep over Washington on Thursday at Wagner Field.

BHS won the opener, 11-4, then took the nightcap, 6-2.

In the opener, Carley McGinity and Lydia Allen-Barnes each had three hits, while Bryanna Mehaffy, Morgan Schroeder and Megan Topping each had a pair of hits to pace the Grayhounds. Allen-Barnes and Kayla Norton each drove in a pair of runs, while Mehaffy drove in one run. Eighth-grader Hannah Heuvelman, making her first varsity start, went 2-for-3 and drove in a run for the Grayhounds.

Adessa Brandenburg picked up the win, striking out 12 to improve to 4-1.

In the second game, Allen-Barnes and Brynn Casady each had a pair of hits, while Mehaffy and McGinity each drove in a run for the Grayhounds. Norton picked up the win, fanning eight to improve to 3-1.

BHS (7-3 overall, 2-2 Southeast Conference) plays a doubleheader at noon Saturday at Central Lee.

DANVILLE 3, VAN BUREN 2: Makenzie Morris had two hits and drove in a pair of runs and Kaley Eisenmann scored a pair of runs to lead the Bears to an SEI Superconference South Division win at the Ferguson Sports Complex in Keosauqua.

Danville (2-4 overall, 2-2 South Division) used a two-run fifth inning to grab the lead, then held off a late Van Buren rally.

Ava Smith picked up the win, scattering seven hits and allowing just one earned run.

Lexi Jirak and Chelsey Huff each had a pair of his for the Warriors (4-4, 0-3).

NO. 12 WINFIELD-MOUNT UNION 10, COLUMBUS 0: W-MU all-state pitcher Madie Anderson went 3-for-4with a home run and drove in five runs and fashioned a one-hitter, striking out 15 to lead the 12th-ranked (Class 1A) Lady Wolves to a six-inning North Division win at Winfield.

Molly Miller had a pair of his, including a home run, and drove in four runs for W-MU. Emma Haines and Carlee Sloan each had a pair of hits. Sloan scored three runs, while Anna Anderson scored a pair of runs.

W-MU improved to 4-1 (3-1), Columbus fell to 0-5 (0-5).

FORT MADISON 1-7, KEOKUK 0-3: The Bloodhounds banged out 17 hits in a Southeast Conference doubleheader sweep of the Chiefs at Hoskins Field in Fort Madison.

In the opener, Ivy Geerdes drove in Dalyn Wondra with the game’s only run in the fourth inning. Kylee Cashman had a pair of hits to lead the Bloodhounds. Neeley Rehm scattered three hits and fanned eight to pick up the win. Abby Thompson took the loss despite allowing just four hits.

In the second game, Logan Johnson, Lexi Whaley, Erika Kruse and Cushman each had two hits for the Bloodhounds. Whaley slugged a pair of home runs, scored three runs and drove in three. Johnson also had a home run, while Cushman had a triple.

Alivia Myhre had two hits and drove in a run for the Chiefs, while Sydney McCarron also drove in a run.

Fort Madison improved to 6-3 (4-0), while Keokuk dropped to 2-7 (1-3).