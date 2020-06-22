Woodward-Granger 5. Des Moines Christian 6.

No one asks what that means when they see that box score in the team entrance every day at practice. Virtually everyone was there at the substate semifinal where the Hawks lost a 5-1 lead.

“Nothing has been said,” head coach Eric Evans said. “Nothing has been pointed out to any of the guys. Nothing's been talked about. No one's asked what it is, so I think they get it.”

Entering this season, Evans said this is perhaps the most talented roster he's ever coached, and the expectations come in equal measure. Just as no one asks what that semifinal boxscore is a reminder of, Evans said no one has to be reminded of what's expected of this team that returns a staggering 11 seniors.

“I don't think expectations are any higher, I just think we need to play the way we can play every single day and not have a day where you show up and just take it for granted, especially after what we went through,” Evans told the Perry Chief. “I think everyone has high expectations but I think it's one day at a time.”

A good share of players have experience of following through on expectations now that the basketball team ran to the state tournament. Of players that will rotate as starters this season, four were basketball starters as well.

“That was a big mental hurdle they got over,” Evans said. “Just knowing that the ability is there to play at a high level and then mentally grinding through and punching their ticket against Van Meter, to overcome that, hopefully that'll help beat them in baseball as well.”

OFFENSE

Things quite literally start with Reese Jamison who's one hit away from the breaking school record (136). Batting leadoff for the bulk of 2019, the all-state shortstop led the team with 44 hits, 60 total bases, and 34 runs. With 14 extra base hits, he was one of only 16 players in the conference in double digits.

“He's humble. He leads by example,” Evans said. “He does the right thing every day at practice. And that rubs off on a lot of guys. He's a leader.”

Moving down the order, it's an embarrassment of riches for the Hawks as they bring back over 80 percent of the team's production at the plate. There's only a loss of 116 plate appearances between Joe Rhodes and Hunter Pifer.

Evans said he hopes to get at least one run an inning this year. And that's certainly within reach as the returning roster produced over 5.9 runs per game last season. Only Van Meter brings back more in the conference.

While the team's win percentage had little bearing on the season's end result, the Hawks were dangerously close to 30 wins. Of the team's eight losses, six were decided by one run. Conversely, five wins favored WG by just one run as well, making that “every at-bat” a real priority for Evans and company moving forward.

DEFENSE

Just as the team brings back the bulk of its production at the plate, naturally, the bullpen has experience in spades as well.

Evans said the most exciting thing about the team is coming into the shortened season and not worry about who's on the mound.

“I got roughly 16 guys that I could go to on a night and be safe and not have to worry about pitch count and still be in a position to win every day,” Evans said.

As the staff stands, there is a dangerous core group that should see the bulk of action. W-G and Van Meter are the only two teams in the conference bringing back five pitchers with at least 20 innings pitched.

State selection Alex Bice (44.7 innings), Brandon Worley (39.7), Worth Henry (33), Jay Dorenkamp (28.3) and Caden Easter (21.3) all appeared in at least seven games. All told, the returning pitching staff brings back 202 strikeouts. Only Van Meter holds a higher K count.

Along with the high strikeout count, Woodward was one of the most precise teams around as the bullpen averaged just three walks per seven innings, and allowed just one hit every five batters.