The last time most fans saw the Hawks softball, Woodward-Granger won on a walk-off in the opening regional round. That was followed by a two-hour haul that sent the Hawks packing for the season. Neither of those games are on the team's mind as Woodward moves forward with reinvention as a top priority coming off a 7-31 season.

Coming into her first full season as head coach, Jessica Wyant said she's been focused on helping change the culture of the program that has seen multiple coaches leave midseason over the last few years.

“We've really tried hard getting a new culture, getting a good relationship with the community and the girls,” Wyant told the Perry Chief. “It's hard to trust when everybody's quit on you. This year I've noticed a lot of trust in team meetings, talking about ways we can better ourselves mentally because for a couple months, we couldn't do anything together physically (due to COVID-19).”

That change in the culture started in the offseason as Wyant began working out plans with baseball head coach Eric Evans. That relationship fostered the team's first-ever softball/baseball co-op gyms.

“We were just talking about how we really want baseball and softball to come together again and before,” Wyant said, adding she hopes to spread support at each others' games. “I don't think [the teams] had that kind of relationship.”

With a starting lineup that boasts only three upperclassmen, the camaraderie that's developed is setting up the program for beyond this season. But don't mistake the team's lack of seniority as a lack of experience: This team is almost entirely the same as last season only with one extra year of insights.

OFFENSE

Before Wyant took over, the Hawks struggled to find an identity at the plate as they experienced four shutouts in 10 games. After a week into the coaching change, the Hawks were never blanked again and found a prolific group of runners. Virtually every steal returns this year.

From June 3 onward, the Hawks led the conference with 79 stolen bases and were tagged out just one time. That was a rate of 2.8 bags per game compared to 1.5 to start the season.

“With what we have now, we're definitely going to be aggressive again,” Wyant said. “We haven't worked too much on base running. We've incorporated it, getting our younger bunch familiar with it.”

With the lineup's well-defined success on the base paths, Wyant said the focus has turned more toward getting solid contact to create even more opportunities. Last season's team held an on-base percentage of .309 ranked 40th of 80 among Class 2A.

Three of the team's four players held a higher rate return between sophomores Emma Anderson and Chloe Houge, and senior Katelyn Scharlau. Natalie Weaver, who led the team with a .403 OBP and .311 batting average in the three-hole, has opted to sit out the season.

Adding to the absence Alissa Smeltzer graduated, but as she played in only 11 games last year, Wyant said it wasn't “fortunate at the time but gave us an idea of what we can do” moving forward. The team returns with three players that hit home runs last season to help relieve that power absence.

DEFENSE

While the offense brings back a chunk of experience, the pitcher's circle will be occupied by the same names this year. Rian Jamison led the team with 138 innings as a freshman while Ava Petersen worked 74 innings as a sophomore. Freshman Brylee Bice also saw action in five games.

“Rian and Ava have been working a lot with the assistant coaches, just adding a lot to their resume of things they already had, their speed and aggressiveness,” Wyant said. “And their trust in the process [as young players] has definitely grown. I see so much growth from them from last year.”

Jamison looks to hold the majority of the timeshare again. She booked a record of 2-8 in 23 starts while Petersen held at 1-6 in 14 starts. Both those records were improvements upon their campaigns from 2018 when they were a combined 0-17 in 22 starts.

Independent of the team's fielding, Jamison and Petersen respectively averaged 2.2 and 2.5 strikeouts per seven innings last season. That was right in line with their 2018 marks.