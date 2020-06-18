A two-run outburst in the sixth inning lifted Davenport West High School to an 8-7 win over Burlington in a non-conference baseball game at Davenport Wednesday night.

The Grayhounds took a 7-6 lead in the top of the sixth inning on an RBI-single by Tyson Powers and sacrifice fly to center by Hunter Timmerman. But West got the two runs back in the bottom of the inning to take the win.

Powers and Brock Dengler both had two singles for Burlington and Powers drove three runs home. For West, Jackson Huffstutler and Noah Downing had two hits each. Huffstutler tripled.

Hunter Jones was the winning pitcher and Huffstutler had the save. Charley Carlson was tagged with the loss.

MEDIAPOLIS 19, KEOKUK 18: The Bulldogs scored 10 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and topped Keokuk just before midnight Wednesday in a non-conference game at Mediapolis.

Josh Darbyshire, Drayven Fenton, Tyler Samuel, Jaxon Brooks, Regan Thornburg and Colby Whitaker each had two hits for Mediapolis. Thornburg tripled and doubled. Brooks had one triple. Samuel had two doubles and Whitaker and Fenton each doubled. Brooks and Thornburg each had three RBIs.

Keokuk used six pitchers to the Bulldogs’ four. Whitaker was the winning pitcher.

NEW LONDON 24, W-MU 0: The Tigers banged out 12 hits and took advantage of 11 walks in a SEISC interdivisional game at Winfield-Mount Union.

New London scored seven runs in the first inning, eight in the third and nine in the fourth. The game was called after four innings.

Jax Boyer went 3-for-4 with three runs and four RBIs to lead New London. Josh Catala was 2-for-2 with four RBIs and Carter Allen went 2-for-3. Tucker Gibbar, Shae Summerfield and Catala each doubled. Summerfield was the winning pitcher.

Nick Crow had a single and a double in two trips for W-MU. Nathan Crow pitched the loss.

DANVILLE 13, LONE TREE 11: Grifen Molle went 5-for-5 with two doubles to lead the Bears past Lone Tree in an interdivisional game at Danville.

Danville’s Cam Edle, Klayton Kleinkopf, Caden Boyles and Brady Hall had two hits each. Edle and Kleinkopf each had three RBIs. Boyles, Kleinkopf and Edle doubled. Tyler Hartman was the winning pitcher, giving up two hits and five walks while striking out eight in 4 1/3 innings.

Cade Shield led Lone Tree with two singles and two RBIs in four trips.