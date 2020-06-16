The Hawks were one out away from packing their bags with a loss on the season. All of a sudden, the bases were loaded. And then they were loaded again with the game tied 4-4.

After running through the entire batting order in the seventh inning, it was the youngest of the bunch to answer the call.

With her sister on third base ready for the winning run, eighth-grader Georgia Simmons came to the plate. After laying down two foul bunts, the pressure further mounted as she stared at the ACGC pitcher with two strikes.

“It was very nerve-wracking. Like, my sister was ahead of me on base, so watching her go up there making her on base gave me [confidence], ‘Like, you know, I can do this too.’”

She did.

With a shot to left field, freshman Audrey Simmons sprinted her way to home plate. A 5-4 walk-off win for the ages to give the Hawks their first season opening win since 2017.

More power

Georgia wasn’t the only one that sat in the box with high stakes. Audrey was also at the plate with two outs and entered a full count. She already got on base the previous inning with her first hit of the season, so she sat back to collect the walk, setting herself up for Georgia’s heroics.

“It is crazy. Kinda cool at the same time though,” Audrey said. “To have it be a pair of sisters.”

On four at-bats each, Audrey got on base with a hit and walk, while Georgia grabbed two singles (she was one of five Hawks to have multiple hits).

Georgia also played catcher in the JV game which she said she struggled at hitting, but that the extra experience beforehand was a good stepping stone to pave the way for her shining moment.

Making opponents work

That seventh inning was a tiresome affair for the Chargers as the Hawks cycled through the order, leaving no room for an answer from ACGC. And that was by design.

With the bases loaded twice and multiple hitters facing full counts, Wyant said this team has shown tremendous growth from where they were last season. Where they drew a couple walks this time around, a moment like this last year might have ended prematurely in strikeout.

“We’ve been stressing a lot working the count and making those pitchers work,” Wyant said. “I think we were chasing a lot last year and just the overall confidence and culture has been better. I think an eighth grader coming in and feeling that type of support does wonders.”

Though it took seven innings to finally get a run on the board and an error in the fifth led to ACGC rallying three runs, the rest of the performance wasn’t a bad look as the team collectively hit 14-of-30. Katelyn Bandstra led the way 3-of-4 with an RBI.

Not only did they get on base at a higher rate than usual last year (hitting .230), they also proved dangerous runners again as the team collected nine stolen bases. Chloe Houge led the way with four bags. Emma Anderson stole twice on three attempts.

Hidden stats making noise

Expanding on that improved culture, Wyant also credited the team’s support from the bench.

“There’s always stuff to improve on. Obviously not waiting to the seventh inning to score five runs,” Wyant said. “But my biggest thing is energy and we continue to keep it up. And our kiddos that didn’t see the field today in our extended dugout did a phenomenal job of picking up their team and being loud. I heard one say ‘I have a headache now’ which is fabulous they’re leaving it all out there off the field for their teammates.”

While the score was 4-2, one player told the bench she’d buy the team Dairy Queen if they won. Blizzards for everyone.

Next Up: Tuesday @ Panorama

The Panthers won their opener at West Central Valley and split their doubleheader with the Hawks last season.