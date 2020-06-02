Following a second straight state tournament bound season, the Dallas Center-Grimes softball team is ready to strike again in the shortened 2020 season.

June 1 was the official start date to the 2020 campaign with first official practices but it also marked the first official release of the top 15 preseason rankings by the IGHSAU. Following their 25 win campaign a year ago, head coach Steve Schlafke and the Fillies have been honored with a top-ten ranking entering the new season. They are one of just two Little Hawkeye Conference teams to reside inside the top ten, let alone the entire top-15 rankings.

In one of their better positions within the rankings in the last few years, the Fillies begin 2020 ranked seventh in the initial rankings. Oskaloosa is the other Little Hawkeye Conference member to join DC-G and they are beginning the year ranked fourth overall. The rest of the top ten includes Decorah in tenth, West Delaware in ninth, Sergeant Bluff-Luton in eighth, Charles City in sixth, non-conference rival ADM ranked fifth preceded by Oskaloosa in fourth. The top three in Class 4A includes Ballard ranked third, North Scott ranked second, and the reigning Class 4A champions Carlisle taking the top spot in the initial rankings.

The newly minted seventh-ranked Fillies will begin their season on the road as they battle Norwalk to kick off the season on June 15 in a single game contest. The rest of the 2020 campaign for the Dallas Center-Grimes softball team is below. Double header contests will begin at 5:30 p.m. while single-game battles will begin either at 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Games highlighted in bold are home contests.Monday, June 15 at Norwalk (One game)Wednesday, June 17 at Newton (Double Header)Thursday, June 18 vs. Oskaloosa (One game)Friday, June 19 vs. Ballard (One game)Monday, June 22 vs. Grinnell (Double Header)Wednesday, June 24 vs. Indianola (One game)Thursday, June 25 vs. Pella Christian (Double Header)Saturday, June 27 DC-G Invitational (Multiple schools)Monday, June 29 at Pella (One game)Tuesday, June 30 at Urbandale (One game)Wednesday, July 1 vs. Norwalk (Double Header)Thursday, July 2 vs. Boone (One game)Monday, July 6 at Norwalk (Double Header)Tuesday, July 7 vs. Harlan (One game)Wednesday, July 8 vs. Indianola (One game)Thursday, July 9 at Winterset (One game)Friday, July 10 at Oskaloosa (Double Header)Monday, July 13 at ADM (One game)Tuesday, July 14 vs. Valley (One game)