CRESTON — Mist spit from a sky which there was no way imaginable that blue would peek through anytime soon. Heavy, complicated and expensive farm equipment would easily sink in quicksand-like rich black dirt, so sitting idle was all right on this day.

Meanwhile, a muscle-bound young man bounced a basketball Tuesday morning in one of the immaculately-kept large shops on the southwest Iowa farm. What else was Iowa State’s Trevor Downing going to do on this morning, stay in bed?

Farm kids don’t sleep past 5:30 a.m., no matter the weather conditions.

There’s cleanup. There’s fixing farm machinery. There’s planning.

There’s working out.

“I’ve already done that,” the 6-foot-4, 300-pounder who’s likely Matt Campbell’s best lineman in 2020 told me when I arrived shortly before 11 a.m., on this weather-dreary day.

This is what life right now is about for the sophomore-to-be. Normally, he’d be on campus, hanging out in his apartment whenever he's not doing whatever it is football players do as spring crawls into summer.

Even the family dog, Whiskey, knows this is different. He sees his pal daily these days as Trevor, like other football players on the team and elsewhere, figure out ways to work around the coronavirus pandemic that’s engulfing us.

Campus won’t be open for a while. College athletes can start voluntary conditioning workouts on June 1. Since March or so, athletes have been doing their best to stay in shape, and in Trevor’s case:

Plan B hasn’t been too shabby.

He’s been working on a five-generation family farm that spans “a couple thousand acres.” He even has an occasional workout buddy, when center Colin Newell drives down to hang out in Creston — sometimes helping out (and sinking equipment) in muddy muck. Newell even has a room in the loft above the farm’s good-sized office. It’s even got a sauna.

“It’s different, for sure, waking up every day and helping on the farm, versus lifting every day,” Downing said. “I lift every day, but I’m working at 6 in the morning and sometimes past 10 at night, instead of a couple hours a day.

“It keeps me on a routine, that’s for sure. Up every morning at 5:30. Grandpa (Rich Downing) has a huge breakfast ready at 6. Three big meals a day. Lots of protein.

“It’s actually pretty cool. I like working on the farm.”

The Farm Kid and the City Kid

The farm’s emphasis is corn and beans.

“We’re way ahead of schedule,” mom Lesa Downing said. “We’re never this far along.”

Why?

“Because Trevor and Colin were home,” she said.

“And good weather,” Trevor quickly adds.

Downing, the farmer, plants. Newell, the city kid from Ames, cultivates — when not getting a heavy machine stuck in the mud.

“That happened,” Downing said, searching for the picture on his cellphone. “The worst thing in the world is calling back to grandpa, telling him you need pulled out of the mud.”

The second-worst part?

“Getting ribbed about it at breakfast the next day,” Downing said.

Other Iowa State teammates have been to the farm, including lineman Sean Foster of Mundelein, Illinois, and quarterback Brock Purdy of Gilbert, Arizona.

“Brock — he didn’t know what to think,” Trevor said.

What's a typical day for Trevor Downing?

The NCAA says football players can begin voluntary workouts on June 1, but it’s not like they haven’t been working out.

Downing’s day, besides hours riding something so sophisticated that it’s almost cruel to call it a tractor, includes lifting weights. It includes running at the high school. It includes going to a local gym.

He must run 16 40-yard dashes under a specific time. He runs up and down the high school stadium steps.

You do what you can,” he said. “Sometimes we work out at night when we’re done in the field, then repeat it the next day.”

It’s about safely adapting to the current crisis. It’s about alternate plays — like the celebration he had in store for his 21st birthday.

Downing wanted to hit the Las Vegas strip. He flew to Sin City with his father, Todd. They had a steak dinner, then planned to hit the casino after the clock struck midnight — when Trevor turned 21 on March 18.

“At midnight when I turned 21 — that’s when everything shut down,” he said of the coronavirus-mandated closing of casinos. “When we went to supper, no one said anything about anyone closing. When we went to the casino, they were starting to shut everything down.”

At least he got a $75 steak out of the deal.

Even during a pandemic, farm life continues

The moral of this story goes something like this:

“Business continues as normal around here and on all farms, to be honest,” Downing said. “(Despite) whatever’s happening around us — we still have to get the crop in.”

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson has been writing for the Des Moines Register for parts of six decades. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com.