Ballard head cross-country and girls’ track coach Scott Barth got a special gift in the mail last Thursday.

Last fall, Barth guided the Ballard girls’ cross-country team to the first state championship in school history. The outstanding accomplishment earned him a special honor - the 2019 U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year for the state of Iowa.

“There is no one more deserving of this award,” Ballard senior runner Ellie Twedt said. “He has challenged us to put the betterment of a team before individual success and has poured so much of his time and effort into shaping his athletes into more caring and hardworking people.”

Barth was chosen as the winner last December. The award was later sent to the school, but had to be returned after COVID-19 hit and everything was shut down.

That delayed Barth receiving the award until last week. Even though the award was sent to him, he said assistant coaches Mike Carr and Marion Kohut had just as much to do with helping mold the championship team.

“I want to emphasize that this award doesn’t just belong to me,” Barth said. “I have talented athletes and amazing community support. Most of all though, I share this with coaches (Mike) Carr and (Marion) Kohut.

“We all have different backgrounds and coaching perspectives, but we all agree that to be successful we need to develop runners that are not just physically, but also mentally tough. We create opportunities for athletes to work on both and build solid relationships at the same time. They play a huge role in this team’s success.”

Carr was a long-time successful head coach of the program before turning it over to Barth in 2011. Kohut is the mother of current Minnesota team captain and former Bomber state runner-up Abby Kohut-Jackson and Ames senior Noah Kohut-Jackson, who ran for Ballard as a freshman and just committed to run both track and cross-country at Iowa State on Friday.

Her eldest son, Luke, was also an outstanding runner for Ballard.

Twedt was thankful for the role all three coaches played in shaping her outstanding careerm which included two individual trips to the podium at state. She was the only senior runner that competed at state last fall, and she credited Barth for keeping the young Bomber team relaxed heading into the biggest meet in program history.

“What I think makes Coach Barth an exceptional coach is that he is extremely calm and goal-oriented without placing pressure on his athletes,” Twedt said. “Coach has always been someone who will be proud of you every race as long as you have given your all that day.

“I believe that philosophy was critical in preparing us for state because we learned to give ourselves grace and confidence to understand that one bad race doesn’t determine the final outcome.”

Twedt appreciated how involved her head coach was in each race and how much attention to detail he put into every practice and meet to get his runners ready to compete at the best of their abilities.

“Coach has this magical way of getting around the course, and it seems like he’s just about everywhere you turn and right where you need him, saying just what you need to hear to keep you moving,” Twedt said.

“Coach Barth has always put together the workouts for the season into a shared document, so we went off of the workouts that were already planned. He also sent out motivational tweets and emails every once in a while to remind us to get out and run.”

With freshmen Shewaye Johnson and Paityn Noe being the lead runners on the team - placing second and third individually at state - Ballard has a chance to build a dynasty in 3A. Barth was anxious to see if the momentum they brought to cross-country was going to carry over to track this spring.

“I really thought we could make a sweep and get all of the middle-distance and distance events into the field at state track,” Barth said. “The 800, 1,500, 3,000, distance medley and 4x800-meter relay would have all been highly competitive events for us. I would not have been surprised to see double qualifiers in those open events.

“Having Shewaye Johnson, Paityn Noe, Ellie Twedt, Caitlin Maher, Kate Huisiunga and Josie Fleischmann from the state championship cross-country team on the track would have been loads of fun.”

Barth was also looking forward to seeing previous state qualifiers Carley Wilson and Natalie Maher help out in the sprint medley and 4x400 relays. He liked the quality depth Cassidy Thompson, Mya Ehresman and Isabella Johnson were going to provide, both individually and in relay events.

Then COVID-19 hit and the season was taken away.

“The track and field program hasn’t garnered the success of the cross-country programs, but we expected this to be a breakout season,” Barth said. “So it was quite a disappointment for many of us with the cancelation of the season.

“For me, and most coaches in general, our athletes become extensions of our families with the relationships that we build in the process of coaching. Seeing dedicated athletes not be able to train together and compete together was really hard on everyone.”

But after receiving the USTFCCA award, Barth was reminded he still has plenty to look forward to in his coaching career.

“There is hope on the horizon,” Barth said. “Another season on the (cross-country) course to be together, grow together and achieve great things. The award changed my mind-set and refocused my attention on the future.”