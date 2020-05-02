Ballard and Iowa State graduate Tanner Weatherman took a volunteer coaching position for the Dallas Center-Grimes wrestling program in 2020.

Wrestling for his uncle Jeff and father Tim, Weatherman went 173-9 and was a three-time state champion at Ballard from 2009-11.

He was part of back-to-back Class 2A state traditional and dual-team tournament championships in 2008-09.

At ISU, Weatherman went 98-35 from 2013-16, wrestling at 174 pounds his first three years and at 165 as a senior.

He was named the Freshman of the Year in the Big 12 and was a four-time NCAA qualifier.

Weatherman decided to discuss his wrestling career and what he’s been up to since graduating from ISU with the Ames Tribune.

Questions are in bold and are followed by Weatherman’s responses

What have you been up to since graduating Iowa State?

Since graduating, I have been working in commercial construction as a project coordinator/project manager, golfing and hunting much more. I was recently engaged last December as well. Meagan and I live in Grimes, IA. I also started coaching at Dallas Center-Grimes for the high school wrestling team.

What has been your favorite part of being out in the real world for a few years now?

I enjoy being around family and friends. I have much more free time to golf, hunt and spend time with friends and family compared to my schedule at ISU.

What has been most challenging?

Tough question. Being an adult can be stressful. The responsibility of a house, insurance things, finances, etc., can be challenging. Growing up in general.

When did you start wrestling?

I think when I was five years old.

Who all wrestled in your family besides Tim and Jeff?

My brother Trent and cousins Brandonand Barett Hoppenworth and Brock and Dillon Weatherman.

What was it like growing up in a family that loved wrestling so much?

Obviously, the family loved wrestling but because we had so many family members involved, it was always just something that we did together. It was more fun than anything. It was fun to practice together and fight each other at family holidays. To see each other win during competition was the most fun.

How big of an influence was your dad to your wrestling career and life in general?

My dad taught me everything I know. From wrestling, hunting, fishing and just growing up to be successful with life after wrestling.

How about your older brother Trent?

My brother has always been my best friend, role model, etc. I’ve looked up to him for as long as I can remember. He also has taught me pretty much everything I know, especially with sports. He made sure I learned from his mistakes so I didn’t make the same mistakes as he did.

How did you come to get the nickname Goose?

My brother and I have always been really close. Two years apart in age. We were always on the same teams growing up. My freshman and sophomore years in high school, we rode to and from school together every day and rarely left each other’s side. The nickname is from “Top Gun” - the whole wingman deal.

Do you think it beats Trent’s nickname - Popeye?

Popeye is a pretty good nickname as well. Both come from different places but really easier to remember. Tough one there.

How was it wrestling for the Ballard Mat Club and what made it such a success?

It was a once-in-a-lifetime-type situation. My dad and uncle Jeff basically took 20 to 25 kids who wanted to be the best and shoved them in a room. Obviously, with their coaching and guidance, it became easy for us. Iron sharpens iron. Makes everyone tough and guys got pretty darn good, really fast. That part of the journey was just the start of what eventually happened later on in high school.

How neat was it to see that success carry over to Ballard, where you built a dynasty?

It’s good to see them keep building and bringing in solid guys and progressing them through the years.

What made you guys such tough wrestlers at Ballard?

Iron sharpens iron. We had no choice but to be tough, or you’d get beaten down everyday at practice.

How did that carry over to ISU?

The atmosphere was much different just because it’s no longer high school buddies. It’s 30 new random guys I’d never met. However, every single day, no matter who the partner, it was going to be a scrap. So again, no choice but to get better or fold. I chose to fight and learn and get better.

What was it like wrestling for Kevin Jackson and the Paulsons (Trent and Travis)?

I was really close with the Paulsons. They were my individual coaches and my weight class. It made it easy to relate to those guys because they’re brothers and from Iowa as well.

KJ always pushed me and made sure I was getting the right things on and off the mat. He trusted that if my mind and body were in good shape, I could beat anyone.

What was your brother’s injury at ISU and how difficult was it to see his career cut short by it?

He ended up pinching a nerve and later on breaking a bone in his neck that could’ve paralyzed him. Made his decision much easier than expected. There is a lot more to life than wrestling. He took a step back and took a look at the big picture. It was difficult because I looked forward to wrestling and starting on the same team again, but that didn’t happen.

How did it feel to win Freshman of the Year then eventually take second in the Big 12 as a senior?

Freshman of the Year was kind of a blur because I wasn’t as focused on winning as much as I was getting better. I wrestled with Jon Reader (national champion at 174 in 2011) three or four days a week. But it all came full circle even though I didn’t end where I wanted.

How satisfied were you with your college career?

I was not satisfied. The ultimate goal was to be an NCAA champ. I never really got close to that goal. I don’t regret anything and know that it all happened for a reason. Like I said, there is a lot more to life than just wrestling. Those five years were great, and I wouldn’t change it for anything.

Do you keep in touch frequently with any of your old teammates from Ballard or ISU?

There are probably six to eight guys that I keep in close touch with and still see fairly often. There are also another six to eight that I keep in touch with, but they live out of state. Great guys and teammates.

How much do you keep up with Ballard and ISU wrestling?

I started coaching at Dallas Center-Grimes last season so I started keeping more tabs on Ballard since then. I am an ISU season ticket holder and follow them pretty close.

How has your first year coaching at DC-G gone?

I really enjoy wrestling with the guys and watching them learn and grow.

Did you have to coach against Ballard at all?

I only had to coach against Ballard one match at the Ed Winger tournament. But I’m still close with (Ballard head coach) Steve (Mickelson), so it wasn’t a big deal to me.