Burlington native bags first turkey in Van Buren County.

The cliche goes that the third time is the charm, but, for Lucinda Moews, amend that to the third year.

You see, Moews is a relative newcomer to bow hunting for turkey.

"I told myself I wouldn’t shoot a turkey unless it was with a bow. I hunted as a kid and got back into it. This is my third year with a bow."

On April 18, she bagged her first turkey with that bow.

"I hadn’t hunted in a long time but my fiance (Jason DeHart) hunts and I thought I’d do it with him. He calls them in. We usually go with him calling. I had hoped to do it this year."

That day is coming. She’s practicing.

Hunting "is something we like to do together," Moews said. This year, "I got my bow tag and we went seven times, usually morning hunts. Last Saturday was a perfect hunt, except I had a few glitches.

"I put two arrows in it and it got up and ran away."

The second hunt began, the search for the injured bird. They patrolled the area in Van Buren County for about an hour.

"It buried itself under a log," Moews said. "Jason saw wing feathers and then he saw an arrow.

"It was still alive. That was a tough bird."

It wasn’t Moews’ first first.

During last fall’s deer seasons, "I got a buck with a bow and I got a doe with a bow," Moews said. They were her first deer while bow hunting. She got a second buck with a muzzle loader last fall.

Her turkey hunting took some of the sting out of the COVID-19 pandemic, which canceled all high school spring sports seasons. Moews coaches boys and girls cross country and girls track and field at Van Buren County High School.

"It’s overwhelming we didn’t have our (track) season," she said. "We had a lot of seniors and we always look forward to our season. They were working hard even before" the season was scheduled to start.

"We had a lot of girls and it was going to be a good season for us," Moews said. "Luckily, I had turkey hunting."

Wild turkeys were once plentiful in Iowa, but in the early 1900s they were eliminated by unrestricted market hunting and the destruction of their habitat, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

In 1966, the Iowa Conservation Commission (now the DNR) started a program to reintroduce turkeys to the state. Wild turkeys were released at several areas in the state with the first release in Lee County.

Turkey populations have spread across the state as a result.