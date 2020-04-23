It’s a great time to go fishing.

The weather is getting better, the water is slowly warming and in many locations the fish are hungry.

And fishing is an activity that doesn’t have to violate social distancing. Few, if any, anglers want a crowd around them.

"Right now is a great time for fishing," said Mike Crowell, co-owner of Rose’s Bait & Tackle in West Burlington. "Guys are having really good luck at Big Hollow" Recreation Area near Sperry. "I’ve been really busy since Friday, even Saturday when it was windy. The fish would have been in the shallow water. They said they were nailing them Sunday."

Crowell offers some tips.

"Timber, brush piles are still a good bet for crappie and catfish," Crowell said. "In deep water, the most productive colors for crappie right now are blue and white, purple and white and in shallow, murky water you want to go with brighter colors — chartreuse, green, lime, orange, bright red, that kind of stuff. Those are working really well.

"Catfish are biting on night crawlers, shad guts, shad and minnows."

Game fish like largemouth bass are more bashful.

"As far as bass go, as water temperatures begin to creep up, bass are beginning to leave their winter haunts in search of food and moving into their pre-spawn staging areas," Crowell said.

"Cold fronts, unstable weather patterns keep fish rather deep, mainly bass," Crowell said. "They’re reluctant to move into the shallows."

Many anglers are fishing farm ponds since the Mississippi River remains above flood stage.

"If you’re spending a lot of time fishing farm ponds," Crowell said, "try changing the color of your lures quite often because fish will start recognizing the same color and chances are they won’t respond to it."

The ditches off the Mississippi are still hot spots.

"They’re hitting the ditches big-time," Crowell said. "I had two guys come in here (Tuesday) and they had great luck in ditches, feeding off the river channels. The heavy timber in the backwaters is where they’re really nailing channel cat right now. Crappie, too, but at Big Hollow they’re just biting everywhere. You run the brush piles and man-made structures, anything like that will help out.

"This warm weather coming up, it won’t be much longer that fish will be going into pre-spawn," Crowell said. "They’re feeding heavily now, but that’s not pre-spawn."

The Illinois side of the Mississippi River may not have been as active.

Fishing "is not good right now," said Flo Seaman, owner of Drydock Bait & Tackle in Gladstone, Illinois. "I just had a person in (Wednesday) to buy minnows. That’s the first person I’ve seen in a week.

"I don’t know what’s going on," Seaman said, "if it’s high water or people just staying home."

DNR TIP: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources, on its web site, offers eight simple but easy-to-forget fishing tips.

The first involves the fish hook. Don’t cast with an old hook. An old, dull hook can cause frustration when fish easily unhook and swim away. Choose a hook appropriate for the type of fish you’re trying to catch. If the fish, say a bluegill, has a small mouth, use a small hook. The DNR recommends a size 6 or 8 hook for panfish.

Make sure it’s sharp.

RIVER STAGES: The Mississippi River at Burlington was projected to drop to 16 feet by 6 p.m. Friday, and to 14.5 feet by noon on Wednesday, April 29. Flood stage is 15 feet.

The Iowa River at Wapello was forecast to drop to 15.1 feet Friday at 6 p.m. and to 14.2 feet at noon April 29. Flood stage is 21 feet.