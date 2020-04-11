ISU is stocked up front, but how does it all fit?

The sports world has come to a standstill with the novel coronavirus pandemic forcing the premature end of the college basketball season along with the suspensions of sports leagues just about everywhere else across the globe.

Eventually, hopefully, the ball will again bounce, and the Iowa State men’s basketball team will be looking to get back on its feet after a difficult 2019-20 campaign and a start to the offseason that has seen three players transfer out of the program and a fourth declare for the NBA draft. Coach Steve Prohm and the Cyclones are looking at a near-complete overhaul after a 12-20 season, which was the most losses for the program since 1976.

There will certainly be pressure on Prohm and ISU, which has finished under .500 in two of the last three season, to make immediate and significant improvements.

In this series, we’ll take a look at the needs of the program - both on and off the court - and analyze how the Cyclones might address them.

Previous entires: Point guard; Roster Construction; 3-point shooting

On the roster

Solomon Young, Sr.

George Conditt IV, Jr.

Xavier Foster, Fr.

Prohm doesn’t have so much a group of frontcourt players as he does a trio of true centers.

Solomon Young is undersized at 6-foot-8, but he’s only played center in his career, manning the five even last year with the taller Michael Jacobson at the four. Despite being undersized, Young does have the physicality at 242 pounds that has allowed him to be a productive player in his three seasons on the floor.

George Conditt IV looked like he’d emerged as a star complement to point guard Tyrese Haliburton in early January when he played a career-high 31 minutes while posting 19 points, six rebounds, two assists and a block against TCU, but he was never again able to reach those heights as he struggled to find consistency the next two months of the season.

Xavier Foster comes to Ames from Oskaloosa with considerable expectations as a 7-footer and top-100 recruit. He was a real victory for Prohm and Co. on the recruiting trail, and his upside is considerable. The question will be can he make an immediate impact at the Big 12 level? That’s a tough ask for a freshman big who doesn’t necessarily project as a one-and-done NBA prospect.

The path ahead

The Cyclones almost exclusively played two-big lineups last season, and it was a contributing factor in their struggles on both ends of the floor. Defensively, ISU couldn’t keep up with quicker, more athletic lineups while offensively their 3-point shooting and spacing was usually problematic, to say the least.

Playing two bigs wasn’t the only reason for those troubles, but it certainly didn’t help alleviate them.

Prohm has mostly the same issue again this year as last with his frontcourt consisting of, essentially, all centers without either a traditional power forward or a more modern, stretch- or small-ball four.

Maybe Foster can help alleviate some of that issue as he wasn’t shy about shooting from 3 as a prep, but his numbers were just OK from deep against Iowa Class 3A competition and a shorter 3-point line. Maybe after a spring and summer of work, though, he can make improvement enough to help there.

With four open scholarships, though, it would seem essential for Prohm to try to address the four-spot, even if it crowds a frontcourt of players who likely expect to be a major part of the rotation.

Theoretically, ISU could even afford to go super small with Conditt or Foster protecting the rim (Young has not been much of a shot-blocker in his career). In that scenario, ISU wouldn’t have to get a small-ball four so much as it would just have to load up on lengthy perimeter players who can switch and try to at least hold their own for a few seconds in the post if called upon defensively.

It would seem imperative for the Cyclones to try to find a player - or players - who can allow them to space the floor and switch defensively from the frontcourt.

The last word

The Cyclones unquestionably have a lot of talent up front, but I struggle to see how the pieces fit well together now.

Young and Conditt almost never shared the floor together last year, so that’s obviously not a combination that Prohm liked, for reasons I’m guessing are obvious - defensive versatility and spacing. Maybe Foster is the fix, but I’m leery of putting to high of expectations on him, especially if he gets an abbreviated summer of development and instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Young has been underestimated and sometimes forgotten at times throughout his career despite being quite productive. Prohm knows what he can get from Young, but there are limitations for a non-shooting big without being a major rim protector.

The issues of fit, I imagine, will probably work themselves out to some degree through those four scholarships that Prohm has available. It’s hard to picture a combination of those getting filled without a player that can step into a small-ball four role, even if it’s in a part-time capacity.

The biggest source of growth is probably already on the roster, though.

Conditt looked like a future pro at times early last season, with his 6-foot-11 frame rim-running, blocking shots and wreaking havoc on defenses in the pick-and-roll.

That mostly disappeared in the back half of the season, though.

Some of that is attributable to the season-ending injury to Haliburton, as the Cyclones didn’t have a player who was able to really utilize Conditt in the pick-and-roll, which is where he’s at his best in the half-court.

That doesn’t account for the dropoff defensively, though.

Conditt was averaging 2.8 blocks per game through the season’s first 13 contests, but managed just 0.74 in the next 19 games. Better competition in the Big 12 surely factors in, but that’s a steep drop.

Getting Conditt to play with consistency at the high-level that he showed showed himself capable could help solve a lot of questions the Cyclones have up front. If he can do it, the Cyclones are going to be better on both ends of the floor, and he’s going to be showing up on NBA mock drafts again.

The frontcourt will be maybe the most interesting place to watch for minutes battles because both Young and Conditt will be expecting major clock as upperclassmen and proven contributors while most top-100 recruits like Foster don’t come to campus expecting to bide their time. Plus, there’s whatever additions Prohm and his staff are ultimately able to make that might compete for time here as well.

If ISU goes small, only one of those three currently on the roster can be on the floor at the same time. How Prohm navigates that will be one of the season's biggest intrigues.

ISU should be good up front in 2020-21, but what the configuration is and how they get there is a bit of a mystery.