The Ballard girls’ basketball team used tremendous defense and a balanced offense to end a three-year state tournament drought in 2019-2020.

The Bomber girls returned to state for the first time since 2016 after going 22-2 overall and winning the Raccoon River Conference title with a perfect 14-0 conference mark. Ballard made state for the 14th time in five-on-five play and earned its 19th conference championship.

“It’s been three years and I was beginning to wonder what it felt like,” Ballard head coach Kelly Anderson said. “We’d lost that feeling and this program is all about getting to the state tournament.”

Last season Ballard went 20-3 and won the conference title. But the Bombers fell short to Waverly-Shell Rock in the regional quarterfinals, to fall one win shy of state.

That loss provided a young Bomber team with only three seniors with the motivation it needed to make it back to Wells Fargo Arena this winter.

“They knew we were young and bringing everybody back, but their work ethic is what did it,” Anderson said. “They worked hard in the summer, got themselves better and I’m sure they’ll do it again this summer.”

Ballard’s only loss of the regular season came to another eventual Class 4A state qualifier - Gilbert - in its season opener. The Bombers fell by a 52-45 score in Huxley.

The Bombers whipped Norwalk on Dec. 3, 56-25, for their first victory then followed up with their first RRC triumph - a 63-26 drubbing of Adel-Desoto-Minburn. They took down Pella (63-34), Boone (69-28), a ranked Dallas Center-Grimes club (51-24) and Bondurant-Farrar (41-32) in their final games before Christmas.

After the break Ballard downed eventual 3A state runner-up North Polk, 48-38 in Huxley on Jan. 3, for its most impressive win of the season. The Bombers then handled Carlisle (64-30), Carroll (36-25), Winterset (48-25) and Harlan (58-20) and won rematches with ADM (58-34), Boone (63-39) and Bondurant-Farrar (67-31) to wrap up up January.

On Feb. 4 Ballard won a 39-25 defensive battle over Carlisle and followed that up with a 59-25 home win over Perry. The Bombers went on the road to take down Carroll (61-31) and Perry (52-15) in their next two games then wrapped up the regular season with a 43-28 home win over Winterset.

In 4A regionals Ballard received a quarterfinal bye then took down Boone during the semifinals, 57-39. The Bombers hosted Mason City on Feb. 25 in the regional finals and in front of a packed and loud gym they rallied past the Mohawks for a 58-45 victory to punch their tickets to state.

“That’s why I’m so proud of this team,” Anderson said. “This was a big moment for us to beat Mason City and get back down there because none of these girls have been there.”

At state Ballard was the third seed in 4A. The Bombers took on sixth seed Lewis Central and fell in an overtime heartbreaker, 47-46.

Lewis Central went on to place second in 4A, losing to North Scott in the championship game.

As a team Ballard averaged 53.8 points shooting 40.8 percent from the field, 36.3 percent from 3-point range and 64.9 percent from the line. The Bombers made 201 3-pointers and did a fantastic job finding the open person and taking care of the ball - averaging 15.9 assists against only 9.4 turnovers per game.

“What it really boils down to is just how much they like each other,” Anderson said. “The chemistry on the team is just so good and they just played hard for each other and that’s truly what it’s all about.”

Ballard was especially strong on defense. The Bombers only gave up 31.3 points per game - holding 11 opponents under 30 points - and they averaged 14.4 steals and 3.5 blocks as a team.

The Bombers also averaged 26.8 rebounds per game.

Guards Molly Ihle and Brooke Loewe were the spark plug on both ends of the court for Ballard during the season. Ihle was a third-team all-state pick and Loewe joined her as a unanimous all-RRC selection.

Ihle did everything well, averaging 10.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 4.0 steals. She made 20 3-pointers and shot 74.5 percent from the line.

Loewe was also very versatile, averaging 10.9 points, 4.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 3.0 steals. Loewe made 53 3-pointers at a 37.6-percent rate and shot 71 percent from the line.

Junior forward Josie Fleischmann led Ballard in scoring at 11.5 points per game and she also averaged 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists. The second-team all-RRC pick was a deadly outside shooter, canning 77 3-pointers at 46.2-percent accuracy and she shot 47.2 percent overall from the field and 80 percent from the line.

Maggie Larson averaged 6.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.5 assists as Ballard’s lone senior starter. Larson shot 43.7 percent from the field and 64.3 percent from the line and made 20 3-pointers at a 37-percent clip in making the all-RRC second team.

Junior center Cassidy Thompson was Ballard’s other starter. An all-RRC honorable mention pick, Thompson averaged 4.9 points and 3.8 rebounds and led Ballard in blocks at 2.5 per game.

Sophomore Meg Rietz and senior Rachel Wohlgemuth were Ballard’s top players off the bench.

Rietz averaged 5.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 steals and shot 46.1 percent from the field with 11 3-pointers. Wohlgemuth put up 1.6 points and 1.8 rebounds per game and shot 46.9 percent from the field.

Senior Grace Hill, juniors Lily Hillebrand, Ashley Wuestenberg and Sydney Briggs and sophomore Kylie Rigby all played in at least 17 games for Ballard.

Hill scored six points and pulled down five total rebounds, Hillebrand averaged 1.1 points and made five 3-pointers, Wuestenberg totaled 16 points and 12 rebounds, Briggs scored nine points on the season and Rigby netted 13 points.

Freshmen Paityn Noe and Paige Noe got in seven and five games respectively, with Paityn totaling five rebounds and Paige two assists. Freshman Lily Beall recorded four points and two assists on the season.

Anderson said Ballard will miss the leadership of Larson, Wohlgemuth and Hill next season.

“You just can’t say enough about those three,” Anderson said. “Maggie started, Rachel comes off the bench and she’s our energizer bunny and you’ve got Grace who doesn’t get much time, but came to practice everyday with a smile on her face and worked her tail end off to make others better.”

With everyone else back the Bombers figure to be favored to win another conference title and make it back to state. But Anderson said the returning players need to take the next step if they hope to advance deep into the state tournament next winter.

“We need to get stronger,” Anderson said. “You don’t necessarily need to get bigger, but you need to get stronger. When you get down here it’s a more physical game and they’re not going to call stuff as much. When you’re not as strong that’s going to work against you.”