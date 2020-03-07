The Ames High girls’ basketball team was well represented on the all-conference squad, including one player climbing into the upper echelon of the state of Iowa’s talent.

Caroline Waite, a junior, was named a unanimous CIML all-conference first-team selection. She averaged 17.8 points per game as the Little Cyclones went 11-12. Dowling Catholic’s Caitlin Clark, Johnston’s Maya McDermott and Kendall Neade and Ankeny Centennial’s Meg Burns were the other unanimous picks.

Senior Teagan Lipsey and junior Ashley Iiams represented Ames on the CIML second team while junior Brooke Spraggins was an honorable mention selection.