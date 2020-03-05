With the season officially in the books, two Jayettes found their name listed on the Raccoon River all-conference lineups: Molly Lutmer and Lydia Olejniczak.

All-conference members are selected based on performances in RRC competition.

Molly Lutmer, G (Sr.) - 1st Team

16.3 pts, 44.5% FG, 5.0 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.4 stl (conference play)

The future University of Sioux Falls guard put up some gaudy numbers worthy of first-team honors. Her 433 total points were third most over the last decade of Perry basketball. Only Claire Marburger had more over that span.

That accomplishment was filled with other mini-milestones along the way, including a school record performance of nine three-pointers in a single game**. She also hit 39 points that day, the 14th highest mark in all of Iowa this season.

Overall, she finished with top marks in the conference with 433 points and 85.5 free throw rate. She was No. 2 with 60 three-pointers made and No. 3 with 118 defensive rebounds.

Coach’s Notes: “One of the best aspects of Molly’s game is her versatility. That’s probably the biggest thing that a will translate to the next level for her.”

Lydia Olejniczak, F (Fr.) - Honorable Mention

8.3 pts, 36.3% FG, 6.6 reb, 0.6 reb, 1.3 stl (conference play)

Olejniczak came into the season as a bit of a wild card as a new face to the school. But anyone that paid attention to her softball all-state performance as an eighth-grader knew there was something special about her potential.

From the very first game she played, she proved herself as a player teams needed to strategize against after she grabbed eight rebounds. But she wasn’t just impressive for a freshman, she was just flat out dominant.

She was a head above the rest of her class but was only mere shade behind a pair of seniors as she was No. 3 in the conference with 146 rebounds in RRC competition. Her 8.3 points per conference game were No. 13 overall and No. 3 among freshmen.

Coach’s Notes: “I said this at the beginning of the year and it’s only getting better. She does all the little things right. There’s stuff that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet. It’s a breath of fresh air. She’s not just one dimensional. She’s not just a point guard, she’s not just a rebounder. She does it all.”