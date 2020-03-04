Four Southeastern Community College men’s basketball players were honored by being named to the All-Region XI team on Tuesday.

Sophomore forward Aaris Bonds was named to the first team. He led the league in rebounding, averaging 9.5 per game. He also averaged 17 points to lead the team. He led the league in field goals made with 60 and was second in field-goal percentage at 61.9 percent.

Kamissoko, a sophomore point guard, was named to the second team. He averaged 12.9 points, three asissts and 1.4 steals per game in Region XI.

Sophomore guards Elias Ezenekwe and Carlos Lemus, Jr. each earned honorable mention. Ezenekwe averaged 10.3 points and two assists, while Lemus averaged 12.9 points, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals.

SCC finished the season with a 22-9 record, taking second in Region XI with a 6-2 record.

Indian Hills guard Chris Child was named Player of the Year, while Indian Hills coach Hank Plona was named Coach of the Year.