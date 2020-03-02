Woodward-Granger will ride into the Class 2A state basketball tournament as the eighth seed and takes on top-seed Boyden Hull at 8:15 p.m. Monday, March 9. Check out an overview of each team the Hawks can encounter on their journey to the championship.

(Provided stats are game averages unless otherwise noted)

1. Boyden-Hull (21-3) // Last State Appearance: 2019

Key Stats: 67.5 pts, 51.3 pts allowed, .515 (opponent win %)

Key Players: Tanner Te Slaa (16.7 pts, 5.3 reb), Keyton Moser (13.7 pts, 5.4 reb)

Back at the Well once again, the Comets have been a scrappy team all season that relies on a well-rounded roster. Sophomore Tanner Te Slaa puts up good numbers but he has three more teammates averaging double digits behind him ready to take over on a moment’s notice thanks to evenly distributing their fast-paced possessions. They rank top five in Class 2A with 16.5 assists per game, that’s tied with Woodward-Granger.

Key Game: @Sheldon (L 60-57) — The Comets also won twice against Sheldon (7-16), but this game showed if teams can keep up the pace from the perimeter, it’s possible to outpace this dangerous offense that is seeking revenge from last year’s tournament.

2. Treynor (24-1) // Last State Appearance: 2018 (runner-up)

Key Stats: 68.4 pts, 43.4 pts allowed, .462 (opponent win %)

Key Players: Jack Tiarks (16.4 pts, 7.0 reb), Jon Scwarte (9.3 pts, 5.7 reb, 3.5 blk)

The Cardinals have made a habit of winning this season but have had one of the easier paths to the tourney with the worst strength of schedule. Regardless, they’ve been an efficient roster making almost half of their shots from the floor and of the shots they miss, they typically rebound (33.2 per game). But if games come down to free throws, they could be in trouble as they shot just 61.7 percent) for the season.

Key Game: Panorama (W 71-41) — While the loss to Blue Valley Northwest is significant, for Woodward’s sake, the Cardinals win over Panorama breeds significance. Panorama was one of only two teams to beat Woodward this season and Treynor made light work of the Panthers in the substate final after dominating the glass.

3. North Linn (24-0) // Last State Appearance: 2019 (champion)

Key Stats: 85.2 pts, 42.9 pts allowed, .477 (opponent win %)

Key Players: Austin Miller (22.8 pts, 10.5 reb), Austin Hilmer (18.1 pts, 8.6 reb, 4.0 stl)

There’s a reason the defending state champs are back. The Lynx simply don’t miss and rank as the most efficient shooters in the state (except on free throws). One thing that could hurt them is a shallow roster at just 11 players but that hasn’t given them trouble as Austin Miller and Austin Hilmer combine for over 40 points per game alone. The former also leads Class 2A in steals per game.

Key Game: @Alburnett (W 80-61) — This is the closest North Linn has come to a loss all season…a 19-point win. Alburnett was the only team this year to tie the Lynx over the course of a half, but that didn’t matter when faced with a halftime deficit. The Lynx are a hot start team that scores the most of any team in the state in every quarter but the fourth when resting their starters.

4. Camanche (21-3) // Last State Appearance: 2017

Key Stats: 70.4 pts, 47.7 pts allowed, .519 (opponent win %)

Key Players: Caleb Delzell (14.9 pts, 8.6 reb), LJ Henderson (11.7 pts, 4.4 reb, 3.2 ast)

This team knows how to make use of second chances. Ranked as the third-best rebounding group in the entire state (38.1 per game), the Indians ranked in the top five in total scoring in the class. And that isn’t just from driving the lane either. They’re also a top-three group with a 40 percent shooting rate beyond the arc. A truly balanced roster. The only other team with over 70 points, 30 rebounds and 10 steals per game is North Linn.

Key Game: @Monticello (L 49-45) — The Indians had previously won against their conference rival but a second round on the road didn’t end as well after going just 12-of-25 from the foul line. All three of their losses came in games shooting under 60 percent on free shots.

5. Monticello (21-2) // Last State Appearance: 1960

Key Stats: 56.3 pts, 37.8 pts allowed, .475 (opponent win %)

Key Players: Justin Recker (17.0 pts, 6.4 reb), Luke Lambert (10.4 pts, 4.5 ast, 6.1 reb)

A lockdown defense has made up for a sluggish offense that ranks in the bottom half of the class in points per game. They’re also the only remaining team that ranks outside of the top 15 in shooting efficiency. But that’s more than made up for as a top five defense in the entire state.

Key Game: @Camanche (L 77-55) — This is the true thorn in Monticello’s side. The conference foe is the only school to put up over 50 points in a game after winning the rebound game by nearly double.

6. West Sioux (22-2) // Last State Appearance: N/A

Key Stats: 82.0 pts, 59.6 pts allowed, .504 (opponent win %)

Key Players: Bryce Coppock (25.1 pts, 2.8 stl), Kade Lynott (9.4 pts, 6.4 reb, 3rd in FG%)

The Hawks have been playing like they’ve been state contenders for decades. But this is the school’s first-ever trip to the dance. Expect the offense to put on a show with the laundry list of talent that loves to shoot the long ball (leading the state with almost 10 threes per game) and even on misses, they make up for it as a top rebounding team. Seniors Bryce Coppock and Hunter Dekkers are one of only two duos in 2A to each average over 20 points.

Key Game: Akron-Westfield (W 124-41) — Yes, this was a win against a one-win team but it’s also the most points any team has scored this year, the first of three triple-digit games for the Hawks.

7. Pella Christian (13-10) // Last State Appearance: 2017

Key Stats: 66.3 pts, 60.2 pts allowed, .584 (opponent win %)

Key Players: Josh Van Gorp (16.2 pts, 10.1 reb)

The Eagles haven’t been a powerhouse by any means. They’re just 8-7 against teams with winning records this season and have an average differential of 6.1 points. But as long as Josh Van Gorp shows up as he did with 29 points to beat ADM, there’s hope to keep riding even with a lower record largely due to playing in the competitive Little Hawkeye conference. Just don’t expect the Eagles to force many turnovers as they’re in the bottom five in steals.

Key Game: Des Moines Christian (W 53-47) — It took a buzzer beater for Woodward-Granger to beat DMC, but the Eagles did it with time to spare to advance to the substate final thanks to some high-percentage shooting.

8. Woodward-Granger (22-2) // Last State Appearance: 1986

Key Stats: 64.3 pts, 42.7 pts allowed, .528 (opponent win %)

Key Players: Bryce Achenbach (16.9 pts, 5.1 ast, 4.6 geb), Keith Braunschweig (11.1 pts, 4.3 reb)

It’s been well-documented this is a team that not only scores but keeps opponents heads under water with snappy defense. That could be the Hawks’ key moving forward as they steal 12.2 balls per game. Only North Linn has a higher rate. On that note, the Lynx are one of two teams in the state to have a higher shooting percentage. The Hawks just need to keep up that pace as they have the lowest rebound rate of the elite eight (25.7 rebounds per game) thanks in part to that efficiency.

Key Game: Van Meter (W 51-38) — No team had even pushed the Bulldogs into a seven-point deficit all season. But thanks to limiting Van Meter’s blue bloods, the Hawks cemented themselves as a top tier defense capable of running with the best in the state as further proven by having the second-toughest strength of schedule.