IOWA CITY — Steven Holloway was a two-time state champion wrestler for Mediapolis High School, the second to ever accomplish that feat for the Bulldogs.

In 2015, Holloway helped the Bulldogs win the Class 2A state team championship.

Yet when it came time to pick a college and a sport, Holloway's heart was set on playing football. After all, his older brother, Stewart, was a state champion wrestler for West Burlington-Notre Dame and went on to be a walk-on to the Iowa State University football team as a defensive end in 2010.

Holloway, a standout linebacker and running back for Mediapolis, was going to play college football somewhere.

And then University of Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands came knocking at his door. The Hawkeyes made Holloway an offer he couldn't refuse, so he packed his things and became an Iowa wrestler.

Five years later, Holloway is wrapping up his wrestling career with the Hawkeyes. Holloway, along with 11 other seniors, were honored last Sunday on Senior Night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Holloway wrestled 17 varsity matches for the Hawkeyes as a heavyweight at 197 pounds, including a match against Olympic gold medalist Kyle Snyder.

Looking back on it, Holloway wouldn't change a thing.

"It's just been great. Coming to compete every day, learning every day," Holloway said. "Maybe not getting the results I wanted, not being able to compete. But just being in the room in that environment with all those guys and Tom (Brands), Terry (Brands), (assistant coach Bobby) Telford, all those coaches. They teach you life lessons every day. They've made me a lot better person than when I came here to Iowa. I will say that."

Holloway, after posting a 16-6 record as a redshirt freshman, jumped into the lineup at heavyweight the next season when Sam Stoll went down with an injury. Despite giving up 60-70 pounds against most opponents, he held his own and gave a good account of himself.

For Holloway, it was all part of being a team player. At Iowa, it's "next man up."

"I've been in and out of wrestling, on and off the mat. But just taking it in stride, getting better every day. Being here for five years, if you come away with anything, you're going to come away with a great mindset. They drill that into you every day," Holloway said. "It's great. I got to wrestle one of the best wrestlers in the country. Youngest Olympian for America. I had some great, great experiences. I wouldn't change it for anything."

Holloway moved back to 197 for his sophomore season, his natural weight. There, he went 5-3 while still wrestling a few matches at heavyweight.

Holloway appeared in just one duals last season at 197 and did not compete this season while dealing with a variety of injuries.

"I tore some stuff in my elbow, my shoulders. I feel like an old man after five years," Holloway said.

Still, Holloway shows up for practice and extra workouts every day. His job is to push the starters to be the best they can be. They, in turn, help Holloway be the best wrestler he can be.

"I'm a lot better wrestler, too. I could beat up the old Steven in a second," Holloway laughed. "The guys I'm competing with every day make you a better wrestler. You have to be. There's tons on 197-pounders in the room — Sam Cook, Jacob Warner, Conner Corbin. I wrestle Aaron Costello at heavyweight. Tony Cassioppi. I'll get up there, too. Just all around.

"They need people. I think Tom said it in one of his press conferences, 'It's not just those 10 guys.' When they go out there and put on a show, they need someone else to warm up with, wrestle with. It's important and I think everyone here knows that, and they do a good job with it. They make sure everyone knows their role and you do it to the best of your ability."

Sure, Holloway could have gone to a smaller school and competed for national championships. But he wanted to be a part of something special, and that's exactly what Iowa has this year. The Hawkeyes have been ranked No. 1 all season and are the odds-on favorite to win the Big Ten and NCAA championships later this month.

"It's a team. There are no individuals. You have Spencer Lee, who is a class above others. But he humbles himself and he's just one of the guys on the team. That's how everyone is. They are all good individuals who combine to make a great team. No one is better than the other person," Holloway said. "You have lifelong bonds. You wrestled at Iowa and Iowa only takes the best, so you have the best friends. These are the best guys in the world."

And even though Senior Night is in the rearview mirror, nothing changes for Holloway or the Hawkeyes. It's business as usual. Next up on the calendar are the Big Ten Championships March 7-8 at Rutgers, then the NCAA Championships March 19-21 in Minneapolis. Holloway has work to do. He has to get Warner and Cassioppi ready to compete at the highest level. That means bringing his best to the room every single day.

"It doesn't change now that it's been Senior Night. The year's not over. Now is the most important time of the year. You can't be checked out since I'm a senior. It's still the same. You have to come in every day. You can't be late for practice. You can't be showing up tired. You still have to live the right lifestyle," Holloway said.

As for that dream of playing football, well, Holloway wouldn't trade his five years on the Iowa wrestling team for anything, even a career on the gridiron.

"I wanted to play football all my life," Holloway said. "Then I decided to wrestle for Iowa. I love football. Iowa coming to me, they are a perennial power. They were real convincing. I wouldn't take it back. Not after five years. I wouldn't go back."