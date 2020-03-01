The Bobcat men's basketball team rebounded from a disappointing loss on Feb. 22 at Mount Mercy (Iowa) to top the visiting Graceland Yellowjackets Wednesday night in Peru.



Peru State topped the Yellowjackets 93-81 in Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) action. The 93 points for the 'Cats was a season-high.



The Bobcats improved to 16-13 overall on the year and more importantly to 15-8 in conference play. Graceland fell to 9-21 on the season and dropped to 6-18 in the Heart.



For the complete release, please go to: http://bit.ly/380yY2p