The Peru State athletic department will recognize its Bobcat basketball seniors on Saturday, February 29, between the women's and men's basketball games.



William Penn (Iowa) will be the opponent on Saturday with the women's game to begin at 2 p.m. The recognition will be held at approximately 3:45 p.m.



Five Bobcat senior women will be recognized: Allison Tichy (Bellevue), Claire Cudney (Marysville, Kan.), Brooke Maeda (Honolulu), Giovanna Silva (Brazilia, Brazil), and Anjanea Simms (St. Louis, Mo.).



The Peru State men's players to be recognized include: O'Nandi Brooks (Brooklyn, N.Y.), Devon Colley (Las Vegas), Deonte McReynolds (Chicago), Drew Switzer (Casper, Wyo.), Noah Vasa (Nebraska City), Nick Brannon (Las Vegas), and Julius Sakinis (Klaipeda, Lithuania).