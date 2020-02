The first game was low scoring and the second was just the opposite. In both instances the No. 13 Oklahoma Wesleyan (OKWU) baseball team won the contests over Peru State College by scores of 4-2 and 14-13 in Bartlesville on Saturday.



The ninth-ranked Eagles improved to 11-8 on the season. Peru State dropped to 4-8 in the early part of their season.

For the complete release, please go to: http://bit.ly/2wJr7JX