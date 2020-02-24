Freshman Willie Guy of Cedar Rapids scored a game-high 25 points and dished out six assists to lead the Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) men’s basketball team to a 100-69 win over Iowa Central Community College (ICCC) February 22 inside the DMACC gymnasium.

Guy was 8-of-12 from the field, including 4-of-6 from three-point range, and made all five of his free throw attempts as the Bears improved to 25-4 for the season and stayed tied with Kirkwood Community College (KCC) for the lead in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) at 11-2.

Five other DMACC players reached double figures in the win. Sophomore Demarion Bariffe-Smith of Skokie, Ill., scored 16 points, freshman Ryan Schmitt of Van Meter had 15 points, sophomores Zach Lester of Clear Lake and Barlow Alleruzzo of Chicago, Ill., came away with 11 points apiece and freshman John Herrick of Boone scored 10 points.

DMACC drained 17 of 29 field goal attempts, including going 7-of-14 from three-point range, in opening up a 49-29 advantage at halftime. The Bears maintained their advantage throughout the second half, outscoring the Tritons 51-40.

DMACC shot 53 percent from the field in the win, hitting 36 of 68 field goal attempts. The Bears were 11-of-25 from three-point range and 17-of-21 from the free throw line.

Schmitt grabbed 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double and lead DMACC to a 45-24 advantage on the boards. Bariffe-Smith and Alleruzzo grabbed eight rebounds apiece and Bariffe-Smith joined Guy with six assists. Freshman Mark Bradshaw of Chester, Penn., led the Bears in steals with two.

The DMACC men’s basketball team will closed out the regular season Feb. 26 when the Bears face Southwestern Community College (SWCC) at Creston. The Spartans are 10-18 overall and 4-8 in the ICCAC. DMACC was victorious by an 86-50 score when the two teams played Jan. 25 inside the DMACC gymnasium.