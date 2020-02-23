All Bill Fennelly could do was laugh.

As the Iowa State coach sat at a press conference table in Hilton Coliseum following his team’s close call loss to Texas Tech on Sunday, Fennelly was asked the biggest question of the entire day: Did he think Texas Tech’s Chrislyn Carr was fouled with 1.2 seconds remaining and the game tied in the fourth quarter? As Fennelly debated how to answer the question, he laughed.

Then he avoided it.

“I’ll look at the video,” Fennelly joked. “I don’t know what the answer is. Sorry. I know you have to ask but that’s not a question I can comment on.”

The questionable call was the biggest moment of the game. Carr sank three free throws at the end of the game to give Texas Tech a 77-74 victory over ISU on Sunday. The victory was the first in Hilton Coliseum for the Lady Raiders since 2002. And they had to fight every second to get it after blowing a six-point lead with 37 seconds remaining.

ISU, which trailed 74-68 late in the fourth quarter, used a pair of steals by Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw and a 6-0 run to get back into it. Cyclones star Ashley Joens put the finishing touches on the comeback by sinking a pair of free throws with 11 seconds left to tie the game 74-74. But the tie didn’t last long.

On Texas Tech’s next possession, Carr was fouled by ISU’s Rae Johnson as she fired a 3-pointer. The announced crowd of 10,993 fans booed as replays of the play were shown on the video board and officials went to the monitor to decide if they should put any time back on the clock. After the officials put just 1.2 seconds back on it, Carr stood at the line and sank all three shots. Fennelly pleaded with officials as ISU took a timeout after the shots.

During the timeout, Fennelly also drew up a potential game-tying play that he hoped would get either Adriana Camber or Kristin Scott open for a 3. But Joens had trouble handling Espenmiller-McGraw’s inbound pass. By the time she hit an open Scott, there wasn’t enough time to get off a shot. ISU’s day was done and Texas Tech had slipped away for a rare win at Hilton Coliseum.

“I just thought it was a heckuva basketball game today with both teams battling,” Texas Tech coach Marlene Stollings saod. “They made a great run there at the end.”

But it wasn’t enough. Neither were the 20 points and 11 rebounds for Ashley Joens. Or the 17 points from Johnson and the 10 from Scott. Instead, all three were outdone by 20 ISU turnovers that resulted in 24 Texas Tech points. Fennelly, though, blamed himself for ISU’s sluggish start in its first game since Feb. 16.

“This one’s on me,” Fennelly said. “Obviously I didn’t do a very good job with the week off, figuring out a way to get them ready to go today. I thought we did some things that we needed to do. But obviously we were not ready to play from the start and that falls on me as far as preparation and progress time.”

Brittany Brewer scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Texas Tech. Lexi Gordon added 16 points. Carr finished her big night with 14 points and eight rebounds. The Lady Raiders improved to 16-9 on the season and 5-9 in Big 12 play. The win was not just a long time in the coming for the Lady Raiders but a big one in their rebuild. Stollings even called it a “signature” win for her program.

As for ISU, it not only dropped the Cyclones to 15-10 on the season and 7-7 in Big 12 play, but made their postseason picture even more blurred. The Cyclones, who are battling for a spot in the NCAA Tournament, needed another home win. They now just have four regular season games to boost their resume which will need more work after Sunday’s loss.

“This league is that way,” Fennelly said. “And we’ve got two choices. You feel sorry for yourself or you get ready to play the next one. So, we’ll see what happens.”