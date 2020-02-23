Carlos Lemus, Jr. erupted for 26 points and Aaris Bonds added 23 points to lead the Southeastern Community College men's basketball team to an 82-71 win over Northeast in the Region XI regular-season finale on Saturday night at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk, Nebraska.

The Blackhawks broke open a tight game late, pulling away down the stretch for the win.

Boubacar Kamissoko added 10 points for SCC. Notre Dame High School graduate Gavin Kies added three points for the Blackhawks, while Burlington native Dadrian Hoambrecker scored five points. Bonds also had nine rebounds, four blocks and four steals.

SCC ends the Region XI in second place with a 6-2 record, while Northeast finished fourth with a 2-6 record.

SCC (21-8) will host Iowa Western (16-14) in a Region XI Tournament semifinal game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Loren Walker Arena. Northeast (13-17) will host Marshalltown (5-25) in a play-in game at 7 p.m. Monday. The winner will play fourth-ranked Indian Hills (27-3) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Ottumwa in the other semifinal game. The championship game will be at 7 p.m. Saturday on the home court of the highest remaining seed.