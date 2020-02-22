A season on the skids for ISU

Iowa State was hot on the trail for Clarence Nadolny last spring. The Cyclones envisioned the 6-foot-3 French prospect as a dynamic guard for a team with need at the position, both in the long- and short-terms.

Nadolny flashed that talent Saturday night when the freshman, who averages 6 minutes per game after ultimately picking national runner-up Texas Tech last April, split the ISU defense in garbage time to deliver a rim-rattling dunk, the final bit of embarrassment in the Cyclones’ worst-ever loss at Hilton Coliseum, an 87-57 defeat by the unranked Red Raiders.

It was far from the circumstances that coach Steve Prohm and his program dreamed up for this season just a few months ago.

What not long ago looked destined to be a run-of-the-mill down season now appears to be in danger of being a truly awful one. The 30-point difference against Texas Tech is the biggest-ever for the Cyclones in a building that has been one of the program’s biggest strengths. Coupled with ISU’s 26-point home loss to Kansas here last month, two of Hilton’s three biggest defeats have now been suffered this season.

Hilton Magic isn’t even something you hear people talk about much these days unless they’re wondering where it went.

Most concerning is that the Cyclones look to be headed very much in the wrong direction, with what was a porous defense becoming an invisible one. The Red Raiders shot 72 percent in the first half against the Cyclones and 57.1 percent for the game.

Improving the defense has been Prohm’s crusade all season, but he is losing ground in that fight.

“We’ve got to be more disciplined. We’ve got to be tougher,” he said. “If you can’t fix it now, you’ve got to fix it when the right opportunity comes.”

That’s certainly an ominous quote for anyone around a program that is spiraling toward the finish of the season. A season that will be the second in three without an NCAA tournament appearance. A season in which frustration in a fan base is mounting as the success of the start of Prohm’s tenure is fading into memory. A season where last February’s collapse and March’s first-round exit is much more discussed than its Big 12 tournament championship.

The walls are falling in on this season. With star Tyrese Haliburton out the rest of the year with a broken wrist, it’s hard to guess who might be able to keep the sky from falling. The available roster doesn’t appear to have a player that can grab ahold of that locker room and at least level things out.

When you don’t have a star or a charismatic program player, rallying the locker room together provide the strength to keep the walls up can be difficult.

Adding to the doom and gloom is the fact that what rock bottom might look like is a mystery. It wasn’t a 16-point home loss to Iowa. Or a mess of a home defeat to Florida A&M. Or the dual 20-plus point drubbings by Kansas. Or the four-game losing streak. Or the 29-point loss at Oklahoma.

What’s to say the 30-point Hilton Coliseum loss - again, the biggest-ever - is as bad as it gets? Each time the worst has come this season, it’s been overtaken.

At this point, salvaging this last month is probably just about putting a tourniquet on it. Significant damage has already been done. Stopping it from getting any worse might be as good as it gets.

“We don’t feel sorry for ourselves,” Prohm said. “Who feels sorry for us? Nobody.”

You’re not going to get much sympathy in Big 12 basketball. Early defections, injuries, recruiting misses, bad luck - ultimately the win-loss record tells the story.

After Saturday night, it’s a tale of misery for the Cyclones.