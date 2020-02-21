The New London Tigers play to win quarter by quarter and Thursday night they won three of four.

That was good enough for a 53-42 victory over Wapello in the Class 1A, District 8 district tournament boys basketball first round game at Notre Dame's Father Minett Gymnasium.

New London (15-7) advances to Tuesday's semifinals against second-ranked WACO (22-0) at Notre Dame.

New London eked out an 11-10 first quarter lead, then Wapello went to work. The Indians' Caden Thomas drove the baseline for a basket less then a minute into the second quarter and that gave Wapello the lead at 12-11. Wapello followed with a Maddox Griffin layup and a Griffin Mears 3-pointer for a 17-11 lead.

New London finally got a free throw by Blaise Porter with 4:15 left in the half and Kade Benjamin followed with a layup. But Wapello regained control and led 24-17 at halftime.

"We'll always tell our guys you've got to win the game quarter by quarter," New London coach Bryant Porter said. "We understand that sometimes you're just not going to make the shots, so you need to play defense. We played defense as well as we could. In the second half, we turned it up a little more and it worked out for us."

It certainly did. New London won the third quarter 15-4 and the fourth quarter 21-14.

New London had three players in double figures. Benjamin led the Tigers with 19 points, including 7-for-9 free throw shooting. Grant Swanson had 15 and Blaise Porter had 13. Benjamin and Porter are both freshman starters.

"They play a lot of basketball," coach Porter said of the two freshman, "and I knew they wouldn't be worried about the big lights and all that stuff. So I'm going to ride with those guys."

Wapello's Thomas led all scorers with 23 points and Griffin added 12.

"I was expecting them to be patient.," coach Porter said. "I was expecting them to do a lot of different stuff. They tried it and I thought my guys did well and not panic and turn the ball over. I think we did fine."

The coach has seen a lot of improvement in his team since the first practice.

"We've come a long way," he said. "We were choppy in the beginning. Guys didn't want to play together. It's been a trial for me, but you know I think we're playing pretty good, solid basketball right now."

Wapello ended its season at 9-12.