Although the final score was big, the Peru State women's basketball team challenged the visiting eighth-ranked Central Methodist (Mo.) (CMU) Eagles for the first 18 minutes of the game. After trailing by as many as 14 in the second quarter, the Bobcats pulled back within one with a little over two minutes to go in the first half. But, by the end of the half, CMU led by ten and pulled away in the second half.



Central Methodist won 88-55 in the game played in the Al Wheeler Activity Center in Peru on Saturday. CMU improved to 24-2 overall and 18-2 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart). The Bobcats fell to 9-15 on the season and 7-13 in conference play.

