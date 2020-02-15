IOWA CITY — Two years ago, when Drew Hawthorne opted to give up basketball — at least temporarily — to satisfy an urge to swim competitively, he didn’t know what he would find.

Hawthorne knew he had a passion for swimming when he was a kid, but didn’t know if his long layoff would produce the experience he wanted. Trying swimming also meant he had to leave his own high school, Gilbert, to join the program at Ames. There was a great unknown to it all.

“I decided my junior year that it would be best for me to try (swimming) rather than go four years of basketball and regret never trying it,” Hawthorne said. “That way if I didn’t like swimming, I could still have my senior year to play the sport I loved the most.”

Now with perspective on his side, the Ames senior swimmer discovered something about himself. Swimming was, indeed, his passion all along. His performance at the state meet on the campus of the University of Iowa proved the love affair isn’t one-sided.

Hawthorne climbed the podium four times Saturday afternoon, finishing fourth in the 50 free (20.93 seconds), sixth in the 100 free (47.07) and anchoring fifth- and seventh-place finishes in the 200 free (1:26.87) and 200 medley relays, respectively.

Hawthorne underscored virtually everything the Little Cyclones, who finished eighth in the team race, did on the state level.

“I coached him when he was little,” Ames coach Dan Flannery said as tears welled in his eyes. “I told him for years, ‘You’ve got a bright future in the sport if you want to have it.’ He didn’t believe me for two years, but then he said, ‘Thanks for letting me play swimming.’ I let him play swimming.

“A school-record holder, first swimmer to go under 21 seconds in the 50 free in the history of our high school. That’s so impressive that a kid can come out and do that. I’m just glad he made the right choice.”

That decision two years ago, however, didn’t come without a few bumps in the road — at least early on. The first few days Hawthorne, who also plays football for Gilbert, showed up at the pool in Ames, his technique and endurance weren’t exactly pretty.

“Those first few days were like, ‘You’re terrible man,’” Flannery said with a chuckle. “He did something once one day, and I told my assistant Joe Fisher, ‘You’ve gotta come watch him do this.’ You could just see that he had it. He honed in his skills.”

Hawthorne wasn’t naive to how hard he’d have to work to reach his goals of swimming in the state meet, or even beyond high school. Those first several practices were eye-opening.

“Bad. Very, very bad. I started off with JV for two or three weeks,” a grinning Hawthorne said. “That was just to get back in shape and learn the technique of swimming again. After that, our time trials is where people saw I had potential, and I moved up.

“Even now, I don’t have the endurance to do some of the stuff that Cael Rasmussen does in the 500. Oh no. I know I’m a 50 and 100 swimmer. That’s my place, and I’m OK with that.”

Hawthorne didn’t win a state championship as a Little Cyclone, but the intention with which he competed, Flannery said, is something that will endure. That is as powerful as a medal, banner or plaque.

“Drew is the epitome of you can do whatever you want if your mind is into it,” Flannery said. “You can achieve success.”

Boys state swimming meet

Team results

Top 10 Teams

1. Iowa City West 262.5, 2. Ankeny 236, 3. Waukee 231, 4. Bettendorf 219, 5. Iowa City High 160, 6. Dowling Catholic 156, 7. Linn-Mar 146, 8. Ames 99, 9. West Des Moines Valley 93, 10. Pleasant Valley 76.5

Individual results (winner plus Ames)

200 medley relay — Iowa City High (Coons, Frazier, Weigel, Edens), 1:31.58; 7. Ames (Feilmeyer, Flannery, Ning, Hawthorne), 1:37.46

200 free — 1. Trent Frandson (Ankeny), 1:35.68

200 IM — 1. Forrest Frazier (Iowa City High), 1:45.96; 20. Eli Houseman (Ames), 2:01.61

50 free — 1. Charlie Bunn (Bettendorf), 20.18; 4. Drew Hawthorne (Ames), 20.93

100 fly — 1. Andrew Reiter (Waukee), 48.93; 12. Hanyu Ning (Ames), 52.01

100 free — 1. Charlie Bunn (Bettendorf), 44.41; 6. Drew Hawthorne (Ames), 47.07; 15. Adam Feilmeyer (Ames), 48.39; 21. Q Strohm (Ames), 48.91

500 free — 1. Trent Frandson (Ankeny), 4:26.27; 19. Cael Rasmussen (Ames), 4:53.35

200 free relay — 1. Bettendorf (S. Mitvalsky, N. Mitvalsky, Stone, Bunn), 1:23.18; 5. Ames (Feilmeyer, Huber, Strohm, Hawthorne), 1:26.87

100 back — 1. James Pinter (Iowa City West), 50.01; 18. Hanyu Ning (Ames), 54.57

100 breast — 1. Forrest Frazier (Iowa City High), 53.15

400 free relay — 1. Bettendorf (S. Mitvalsky, N. Mitvalsky, Stone, Bunn), 3:02.38; 11. Ames (Houseman, Strohm, Flannery, Feilmeyer), 3:16.77