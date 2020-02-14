Burlington High School boys basketball coach Reggie Shipp never knew winning could hurt so good.

Bring on the pain.

In an effort to motivate his team on the court, Shipp made a deal with the Grayhounds: any player who takes a charge during a game gets to run over Shipp in practice the next day.

Shipp had better brace himself the next time the Grayhounds practice.

Jordan Lowe, the Grayhounds' 6-foot-3 post player, took a charge at a crucial juncture and sophomore Jack Carlson came off the bench to pour in 16 points, leading the Grayhounds to a 61-53 win over Clinton on Thursday night on the Don Gibbs Court at Johannsen Gymnasium.

"I just focus on defense. Defense wins games. I try to take a charge every game. That's my mentality is taking a charge every game, getting a charge for my team," said Shipp, who scored 10 points.

"Jordan Lowe took the charge. The reason why they were getting excited is we have a thing where anybody who takes a charge, they get to run the coach over. I have to take a charge against them," Shipp said. "He's got two, so I owe him two next practice. I took one from him earlier this year and I think I'm still recovering from it. Whatever I can do to get guys to work hard and give themselves up for the team, I'm all for it."

BHS (9-9) had an off night shooting the ball and found itself clinging to a one-point lead early in the third quarter.

That's when Shipp decided to take a page out of Southeastern Community College men's basketball coach Lorenzo Watkins' book and turn up the heat on defense. Shipp had the Grayhounds in a full-court press and halfcourt trap, which sped up Clinton (2-16) and forced the River Kings into numerous mistakes which led to easy baskets for the Grayhounds.

"For the third quarter we played pretty good defense and rebounded well," Carlson said.

"We pick up the intensity and that's how we win games," Lowe said. "In the second half I feel like we picked it up a little bit. We were kind of off a little bit in the first half. The second half we all came together and our main goal was defense."

"We really wanted to key in on that definitely in the second half," Shipp said. "Our guys got in the passing lane and were able to cause turnovers. Our defense is our best offense. We didn't shoot the ball particularly well from the outside, but we were still able to put up 61 points. I'm pretty proud of them."

Carlson came off the bench to ignite the BHS offense, scoring 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

"It usually happens like that, but not to that extent like tonight. Tonight it was more than just a few shots," Carlson said.

"If you look at our stats, Jack has been doing that all year. He's what I call my super sophomore," Shipp said. "He's doing particularly well. He works hard. He can shoot from the outside. Pun intended, he's the 'Jack of all trades.' He's good. He works hard. He practices with the varsity. He's a leader on our JV team who is undefeated. He steps up here for varsity. I'm proud of him."

Two plays epitomized the Grayhounds' effort in the second half:

• Junior point guard Michael Alexander dove into the stands to save a ball on a steal, leading to a layup by Carlson that put BHS up six late in the third quarter.

• With Clinton looking to cut the BHS lead to six, or even five points, Lowe stepped in and took a charge from Taylon Hayes, who looked like he had a clear path to the basket.

"Basically I feel like I just play my role and it's about helping the team. I just do what I can to make sure my team wins," Lowe said.

"A lot of people get caught up in what Michael can do shooting from the outside. He does everything pretty well. He has a high basketball IQ. He scores the ball well. He's one of our offensive leaders and our defensive leader here. He usually guards the best guard. He's peaking at the right time, too. Even when he's not shooting the ball, he can still get the ball to the basket. He's been putting up some big numbers here lately," Shipp said.

BHS looks to get above .500 for the first time since it opened the 2010-11 season winning two of its first three games, when it travels to Fort Madison to play a Southeast Conference game at 7:45 p.m. today.

"It's a big win. It puts us at an even record. (Friday) we play again and we have a chance to have a winning record," Carlson said.

"It feels good. I'm new to the school and I feel like things are changing. I'm glad to be a part of the culture here," said Lowe, who played at Bogan High School in Chicago last year.

"Our guys get on the floor. They're hungry. We're getting down to the end of the season. I think we're going in the right direction," Shipp said. "The good thing about basketball is we get to come out and play Fort Madison (Friday) and hopefully walk of there with our first winning record in a long time before we play Oskaloosa and Davenport Central next week."

CLINTON (53)

Treveon Bailey 3-7 0-0 6, Dasean Mingo 5-8 0-0 10, Max Holy 3-10 2-2 10, Carter Horan 0-1 0-0 0, Damarcus Knox 2-4 2-2 7, Zach Hoffman 1-1 0-0 3, Joe Simpson 1-2 4-5 6, Taylon Hayes 5-10 0-1 11. Totals: 20-43 8-10 53.

BURLINGTON (61)

Michael Alexander 7-13 7-12 23, Brendon Hale 0-4 1-2 1, Jordan Lowe 5-7 0-1 10, Hunter Johnson 1-4 1-2 3, Anakin Kelly 2-2 0-0 4, Amarion Davis 1-2 2-2 4, Trenton Murray 0-4 0-0 0, Jack Carlson 6-8 2-3 16. Totals: 22-44 13-22 61.

Score by quarters

Clinton;12;10;17;15;—;53

Burlington;11;14;18;18;—;61

Fouls: Clinton 16, Burlington 13. Fouled out: None. Technicals: Clinton bench. 3-point goals: Clinton 5-16 (Holy 2-7, Hoffman 1-1, Knox 1-2, Hayes 1-3, Horan 0-1, Bailey 0-2), Burlington 4-17 (Carlson 2-4, Alexander 2-7, Davis 0-1, Hale 0-2, Murray 0-3).

Records: Clinton 2-16, Burlington 9-9.