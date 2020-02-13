COLO - The Colo-NESCO girls’ basketball team was overmatched by a powerful Roland-Story team ranked third in Class 3A Saturday.

The Royals, ranked 13th in 1A, suffered a 60-22 setback at the hands of the Norse.

Roland-Story led by 20 at the half. The Norse held the Royals to just four points in the second half.

The loss put Colo-NESCO at 16-4. The Royals were held to 6 of 32 shooting from the field. They were 9 of 18 from the line and had two blocks as a team.

Roland-Story was an impressive 15 of 35 from 3-point range. The Norse outrebounded the Royals, 34-24.

Colo-NESCO fell to 16-4. Lauryn Hill had eight points after making one field goal and all six of her free-throw attempts and Rylee Purvis put up four points and three rebounds for the Royals.

Emmy Hostetler added four points and two boards, Ayvarie Bappe and McKenzie Niemeyer two points and five rebounds apiece and Emma Stalzer two points and two rebounds.

Roland-Story improved to 16-3. Reagan Barkema put up 17 points and five rebounds, Madeline Morton 11 points and one block and Juliann Clark 10 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals for Roland-Story.

Roland-Story 60, Colo-NESCO 22

RS 20 18 19 3 - 60

CN 7 11 4 0 - 22

Roland-Story (60) - Ava Charlson 0-2 2-2 2, Jordyn Ramus 0-5 0-0 0, Juliann Clark 3-5 1-2 10, Amy Rathmacher 1-2 0-1 3, Madeline Morton 4-6 0-0 11, Emily Berggren 1-2 0-0 3, Jadyn Nelson 1-2 0-0 2, Dani Grady 0-4 0-0 0, Reagan Barkema 5-9 4-4 17, Reece Johnson 3-9 0-2 9, Madi Bauer 0-0 0-2 0, Madison Geise 0-1 0-0 0, Kylie Tjernagel 1-2 0-0 3, Madison Martindale 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 19-48 7-13 60. 3-point field goals (15): Clark 3, Morton 3, Barkema 3, Johnson 3, Rathmacher, Berggren, Tjernagel. Rebounds (34): Rathmacher 5, Barkema 5. Assists (16): Clark 4. Steals (10): Rathmacher 4. Blocks (3): Morton, Johnson, Martindale. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: Martindale.

Colo-NESCO (22) - Ayvarie Bappe 1-1 0-0 2, Lauryn Hill 1-5 6-6 8, Emily Brinkman 0-0 0-0 0, Jenna Banks, 0-2 0-1 0, Emmy Hostetler 1-2 2-2 4, Allie Britten 0-0 0-0 0, McKenzie Niemeyer 1-4 0-0 2, Rylee Purvis 1-7 1-2 4, Izabell Voelker 0-1 0-0 0, Megan Carlson 0-1 0-0 0, Gracie Kettwig 0-3 0-5 0, Emma Stalzer 1-6 0-2 2. Totals: 6-32 9-18 22. 3-point field goals (1): Purvis. Rebounds (24): Bappe 5, Niemeyer 5. Assists (3): Bappe, Carlson, Kettwig. Steals (1): Niemeyer. Blocks (2): Banks, Carlson. Fouls: 16.

BAXTER - Colo-NESCO closed out its eighth-straight Iowa Star Conference South Division title with a 42-25 road win over Baxter Friday.

The Royals started slow, but dominated the last three quarters to finish 12-1 in the ISC South Division and improve to 16-3 overall.

Baxter led 10-3 after the first quarter. But Colo-NESCO pulled even at the half and outscored the Bolts 25-8 in the second half.

The Royals limited the Bolts to eight field goals on 17-percent shooting from the field. They also had 11 steals on defense.

Lauryn Hill had 10 points, four assists and four steals and Emma Stalzer eight points, five rebounds and two blocks for Colo-NESCO. Rylee Purvis added seven points, five rebounds, four steals and one block, Ayvarie Bappe six points and three rebounds and Gracie Kettwig five points and seven boards.

Baxter fell to 12-7 overall and 7-4 in the conference. Holly Jessen had eight points and McKenzie Eslinger 14 rebounds for the Bolts.

Colo-NESCO 42, Baxter 25

CN 3 14 13 12 - 42

B 10 7 4 4 - 25

Colo-NESCO (42) - Ayvarie Bappe 2-6 0-0 6, Lauryn Hill 3-5 3-6 10, Jenna Banks 0-1 1-2 1, Emmy Hostetler 0-2 0-0 0, McKenzie Niemeyer 1-5 1-2 3, Rylee Purvis 3-11 1-1 7, Megan Carlson 0-0 2-2 2, Gracie Kettwig 2-8 1-2 5, Emma Stalzer 4-9 0-0 8. Totals: 15-47 9-15 42. 3-point field goals (3): Bappe 2, Hill. Rebounds (32): Kettwig 7. Assists (11): Hill 4. Steals (11): Hill 4, Purvis 4. Blocks (5): Stalzer 2. Fouls: 15.

Baxter (25) - Caitlyn Bruntz 2-11 0-0 5, McKenzie Eslinger 1-9 1-4 3, Holly Jessen 3-7 1-3 8, Lili Vansice 0-5 0-0 0, Maddie Pierce 0-0 0-0 0, Sophie Meyer 1-9 2-5 5, Merrin Ziesman 0-1 0-0 0, Sadie Meyer 1-5 2-2 4. Totals: 8-47 6-14 25. 3-point field goals (3): Bruntz, Jessen, So. Meyer. Rebounds (35): Eslinger 14. Assists (5): Bruntz 2. Steals (10): Bruntz 4, Jessen 4. Blocks: None. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Vansice.

COLO - Colo-NESCO turned in its second lopsided win over Valley Lutheran in three days with a 69-14 drubbing of the Crusaders Feb. 4.

The Royals followed up a 58-10 win at Valley Lutheran last Saturday by jumping out to a 42-8 lead at the half in the rematch. They blanked the Crusaders in the third quarter to wrap up the win and improve to 15-3 overall and 11-1 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division.

Colo-NESCO racked up an impressive 33 steals in the victory. The Royals shot 42 percent from the field, held Valley Lutheran to 6 of 24 shooting and posted a 34-21 rebounding advantage.

The inside tandem of Gracie Kettwig and Emma Stalzer paced the Royals on the night. Kettwig had 13 points and four rebounds and Stalzer 12 points and two boards.

Rylee Purvis added eight points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals, McKenzie Niemeyer seven points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists and Ayvarie Bappe seven points and two steals. Lauryn Hill tallied four points, four steals and three assists, Megan Carlson four points, rebounds and assists apiece plus three steals and two blocks and Izabell Voelker four points, three rebounds and three steals.

Every Royal player that got on the court scored.

Emma Brinkman, Jenna Banks, Emmy Hostetler, Allie Britten and Emma Wilson each scored two points for Colo-NESCO. Banks and Hostetler each added five steals apiece and Hostetler also blocked two shots.

Valley Lutheran fell to 0-14 overall and 0-13 in the conference. Lauren Dawson had eight points and six rebounds for the Crusaders.

Colo-NESCO 69, Valley Lutheran 14

VL 2 6 0 6 - 14

CN 20 22 16 11 - 69

Valley Lutheran (14) - Alayna Laughridge 0-2 0-0 0, Lauren Rindels 0-5 0-0 0, Miriam Kearney 0-1 0-0 0, Megan Mason 1-5 2-2 4, Lauren Dawson 4-10 0-0 8, Savannah Schmitz 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 6-24 2-2 14. 3-point field goals: None. Rebounds (21): Dawson 6. Schmitz 6. Assists (2): Rindels, Mason. Steals (1): Kearney. Blocks: None. Fouls: 6.

Colo-NESCO (69) - Ayvarie Bappe 3-7 0-0 7, Lauryn Hill 2-3 0-0 4, Emily Brinkman 1-9 0-0 2, Jenna Banks 1-2 0-0 2, Emmy Hostetler 1-3 0-0 2, Allie Britten 1-3 0-0 2, McKenzie Niemeyer 2-4 2-2 7, Rylee Purivs 4-12 0-0 8, Izabell Voelker 2-7 0-0 4, Emma Wilson 1-2 0-0 2, Megan Carlson 2-7 0-0 4, Gracie Kettwig 6-10 1-2 13, Emma Stalzer 6-8 0-1 12. Totals: 32-77 3-5 69. 3-point field goals (2): Bappe, Niemeyer. Rebounds (34): Niemeyer 5. Assists (18): Banks 4, Carlson 4. Steals (33): Banks 5, Hostetler 5. Blocks (4): Hostetler 2, Carlson 2. Fouls: 11.