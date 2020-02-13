Due to snow in Plainview, Texas, the upcoming four-game weekend baseball series between the Peru State Bobcats and Wayland Baptist, set Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 15 and 16 have moved the start times to 12 p.m. for doubleheader action on both days.
Due to snow in Plainview, Texas, the upcoming four-game weekend baseball series between the Peru State Bobcats and Wayland Baptist, set Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 15 and 16 have moved the start times to 12 p.m. for doubleheader action on both days.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.