Diew Moses grew up in Calgary, the heart of hockey country in Alberta, Canada, which also so happens to be famous for its annual Stampede Rodeo.

So naturally Moses became a basketball player.

Basketball?

While Calgary is not known as a hotbed of basketball talent, the talent pool there is good enough to take Moses from one end of Canada to the other and eventually to Southeastern Community College in West Burlington.

Moses, now a sophomore in his second season with the Blackhawks, has become a key player, helping SCC win the Region XI championship last year and leading it to a 19-7 record heading into Wednesday's game against Illinois Central College at 7 p.m. at Loren Walker Arena.

Moses has been the Blackhawks' jack of all trades. Need a basket? Moses can score. Need a rebound? Moses will grab it. Need a steal? Moses is your man. Need a key stop? Moses is a lock-down defender.

Moses played hockey growing up in Calgary, but his true love is basketball.

"My role hasn't changed. Coach had high standards for me from the beginning — lead the team, play hard and be a positive role model for the team. That hasn't changed. Coach has those goals for me and I try to match those every day," Moses said. "I played any position. Just like basketball. Whatever they needed, I took care of it. That's my nature just be good at everything and help out as much as I can. I started playing basketball when I was in second grade with my cousin. We played just for fun and he busted my ass. When I was in fourth grade I had a friend who went to Steve Nash Basketball Camp. He brought home a flier and my Dad put me in the camp and ever since then I have been playing basketball. I fell in love with the game."

"That's what I like about him. He's not just a player. He's a basketball player. He's not a guy that you are going to call your two or your three or four. You tell him you need him to do this and he's going to do it. He's a utility guy that I love. Those are the guys that have that Energizer bunny in them that helps us on the defensive end," SCC head coach Lorenzo Watkins said. "He's been great. Diew is one of those guys that if you had 12 or 13 of him you're job would be easier. On and off the floor he's just a great kid. He does everything you ask of him. He will run through the wall for you. He is under the weather and he plays 30 minutes. Those are some of the things that you don't notice with him. He never complains about anything. He's coachable. He does all the things I ask of him from A to Z. That's all you can ask from a kid. He plays hard every night. He's going to be one of those guys who is going to go a long way in basketball and whatever he does after basketball because he gets things done all the time."

Moses' story starts in Sudan, where his family fled from the civil war in the 1990s, ending up in Ethiopia, where Diew Moses was born. From there, the Moses family applied for immigration status in Canada, eventually settling in Calgary.

Diew Moses grew up playing basketball, although he dabbled in hockey with his friends. Still to this day Moses dons a pair of skates every once in a while just for old times sake.

"I did play hockey growing up. I had a couple friends that played hockey. Jordan Eberle, he is in the NHL now, he is from Calgary also. When I was eight or nine he was in high school and we became friends. We don't talk as much anymore, but I knew him growing up. If I saw him right now he would say, 'Hey, long time no see.' I played hockey. I was skating during break," Moses said.

But Moses knew from an early age that basketball was his ticket. He honed his skills playing AAU basketball, which is how SCC assistant coach J.T. Gritzmacher discovered him and convinced him to come to SCC.

"It's good in certain areas. Canada is very political in basketball. Most players who succeed in basketball are from Toronto, Ontario area. I'm from Alberta on the other side of the country, so it's kind of different. It's harder for me to get an opportunity as compared to those guys," Moses said. "My AAU team would always travel to Toronto to get games against those guys in Toronto and Vancouver. But we would always come to America. That's how I got recruited. After I graduated from high school I went to Prep School in Toronto for a year. When I was with my AAU team in Toronto I came to Kansas and Coach J.T. saw me and ever since then I have wanted to play for SCC."

Moses played in 26 games for SCC last season, all in a reserve role. He averaged 4.2 points and 1.6 rebounds, but it was on the defensive end where Moses earned his keep.

This year, as one of three returning sophomore Moses has stepped up his game, averaging eight points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The season is coming to a close quickly for the Blackhawks, but Moses wants one more chance to celebrate a Region XI title and this time, with a trip to the national tournament. Either way, whatever happens pales in comparison to what it took he and his family to escape the perils of their homeland.

"It's hard because I am a sophomore. Junior college is different because sophomores are technically seniors, so that leadership role comes earlier than you think," Moses said. "It's a different experience. It's good, though, because it's helped me mature a lot. I can see the characteristics in myself building all these positive things. I can see myself growing. It's good. I'm trying to get all of the guys involved. Right now it's toward the end of the year and guys are losing focus. I'm trying to get them to realize that these next three weeks for us are really crucial. They dictate what is going to happen to our team. We did not work hard for eight months just to fail now."